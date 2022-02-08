Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 36m²
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 36m²
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47m²
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Suite 72m²
฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.
