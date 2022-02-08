Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Das Hotel erhält 100 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Sunshine Vista Hotel , und Sunshine Vista Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

Superior Room 36 m² ฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften: 7-Elf Kauf, Balkon (voller Zugang), Badewanne, Fitness erlaubt, HDMI Kabel, Internationale Kanäle, Internet - Wifi, Nicht verheiratete Paare, Raucherzimmer vorhanden, Schwimmbad, Vegetarische Mahlzeiten, Arbeitsbereich, Yoga Matte

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Badewanne

Fitness erlaubt

HDMI Kabel

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Nicht verheiratete Paare

Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Schwimmbad

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Arbeitsbereich

Deluxe Room 36 m² ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften: 7-Elf Kauf, Balkon (voller Zugang), Badewanne, Fitness erlaubt, HDMI Kabel, Internationale Kanäle, Internet - Wifi, Mikrowelle, Nicht verheiratete Paare, Raucherzimmer vorhanden, Schwimmbad, Vegetarische Mahlzeiten, Arbeitsbereich, Yoga Matte

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Badewanne

Fitness erlaubt

HDMI Kabel

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Mikrowelle

Nicht verheiratete Paare

Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Schwimmbad

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Arbeitsbereich

Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften: 7-Elf Kauf, Balkon (voller Zugang), Badewanne, Fitness erlaubt, HDMI Kabel, Internationale Kanäle, Internet - Wifi, Küche, Mikrowelle, Nicht verheiratete Paare, Raucherzimmer vorhanden, Schwimmbad, Vegetarische Mahlzeiten, Arbeitsbereich, Yoga Matte

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Badewanne

Fitness erlaubt

HDMI Kabel

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Mikrowelle

Nicht verheiratete Paare

Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Schwimmbad

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Arbeitsbereich

Yoga Matte Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants One Bedroom Suite 72 m² ฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften 7-Elf Kauf

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Badewanne

Verbindungsraum

Familiensuiten

Fitness erlaubt

HDMI Kabel

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Mikrowelle

Nicht verheiratete Paare

Kleine Gebühren für Kinder

Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Schwimmbad

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Arbeitsbereich

Yoga Matte

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

