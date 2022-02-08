PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Vista Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 0
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 1
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 2
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 3
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 4
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 5
+24 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY
100% ANZAHLUNG

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 100 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Sunshine Vista Hotel , und Sunshine Vista Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 36
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 36
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Suite 72
฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sunshine Vista Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Sunshine Vista Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

201/1 Moo 9,Soi 3 Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
Bewertung mit
4921 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
5085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
645 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
Bewertung mit
2305 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
314 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU