PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mera Mare Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
Bewertung mit
1094 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 0
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 1
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 2
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 3
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 4
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 5
+42 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Pattaya, Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only 1 Km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 80 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Mera Mare Pattaya , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Mera Mare Pattaya
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

420/200 moo.9 Beach Road, Pattaya City, Chonburi 20150, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partnerhotels

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
645 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
611 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
Bewertung mit
4921 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
5085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
314 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU