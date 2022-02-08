PATTAYA TEST & GO

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 107 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel , und J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 22
฿11,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,999 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 27
฿12,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,999 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich

Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities.

Adresse / Karte

164/7 Moo. 9 Nongpure Banglamoung Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

