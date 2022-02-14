Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Das Hotel erhält 22 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Lewit Hotel , und Lewit Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases: Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy

Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper

Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline

Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials

Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital

All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior - Double 32 m² ฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften 7-Elf Kauf

Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Fitness erlaubt

HDMI Kabel

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Wohnzimmer

Nicht verheiratete Paare

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Arbeitsbereich Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Twin Bed 32 m² ฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften 7-Elf Kauf

Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Fitness erlaubt

HDMI Kabel

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Nicht verheiratete Paare

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Arbeitsbereich Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Pool View Double 32 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften 7-Elf Kauf

Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Fitness erlaubt

HDMI Kabel

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Nicht verheiratete Paare

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Arbeitsbereich

We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Elevator

Swimming pool with jacuzzi

Fitness room

Parking area

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels

Ergebnis 0.0 /5 Nicht bewertet Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen Bewertung 0 Ausgezeichnet 0 Sehr gut 0 Durchschnittlich 0 Arm 0 Schrecklich Lewit Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden. ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Lewit Hotel SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN Wenn Sie ein Gast bei, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.

Hotel Offer Brochure