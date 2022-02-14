PATTAYA TEST & GO

Lewit Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
Lewit Hotel - Image 0
Lewit Hotel - Image 1
Lewit Hotel - Image 2
Lewit Hotel - Image 3
Lewit Hotel - Image 4
Lewit Hotel - Image 5
+13 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 22 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Lewit Hotel , und Lewit Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:

  • Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
  • Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
  • Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
  • Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
  • Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
  • All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior - Double 32
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Bed 32
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Pool View Double 32
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich

We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Complimentary breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
  • Elevator
  • Swimming pool with jacuzzi
  • Fitness room
  • Parking area
ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Lewit Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Lewit Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Hotel Offer Brochure

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

Phatumnak Soi 5, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
Bewertung mit
261 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
Bewertung mit
153 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
Bewertung mit
856 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
Bewertung mit
463 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
314 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU