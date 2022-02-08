PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
Bewertung mit
3486 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90
฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120
฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants
Suite - No Pets Allowed 150
฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170
฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.

Adresse / Karte

55/7 M.1 Sukhumvit Road, Naklua, Banglamung, Bang La Mung, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

