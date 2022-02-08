Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 256 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Bella Villa Cabana , und Bella Villa Cabana wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48m²
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50m²
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90m²
฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120m²
฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants
Suite - No Pets Allowed 150m²
฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170m²
฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.
