Manhattan Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+4 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 16 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Manhattan Pattaya Hotel , und Manhattan Pattaya Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 43
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Suite 68
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,499 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Schwimmbad

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), a Pattaya city hotel with modern intensity and sophisticated design with the sense of comforts. Located in Nakluea - North Pattaya area, where it takes only 10 minutes to Wongamat Beach by walk and only less than 10 minutes to City Center by car. Each of 94 rooms including 15 suites with fully equipped facilities are suitable for all travelers that wish to have a good night’s ease.

Public facilities include wide swimming pool surrounded by greenery where our BAR and Gym is located, EAT where our scrumptious breakfast is served and Fat Belly Pattaya, a Thai-Western cuisine known as Pattaya’s favourite dining spot.

For those looking for a private gathering, meeting or seminar, our function room would be an ideal venue.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Private balcony
  • Complimentary Wifi Internet access
  • Complimentary welcome fruit
  • Complimentary bottled drinking water
  • LCD screen with cable channels
  • Refrigerator
  • Dining table
  • USB port
  • In-room safety box
  • Dressing table
  • Bathrobe, Slippers, Hairdryer
  • Full bath amenities
  • Minibar with local snakcs
  • In-room dining service
Adresse / Karte

285/219 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 16, Naklua, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

