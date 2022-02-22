Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 247 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Sukhumvit Hopital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Please process full payment to complete reservation
- The room is Non - Refundable.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 43m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Badewanne
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 43m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Badewanne
- Internationale Kanäle
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Yoga Matte
Das Royal Benja Hotel befindet sich in der Sukhumvit Road, 7 Gehminuten von der BTS Skytrain Station Nana entfernt. Es bietet gemütliche Unterkünfte, ein Fitnesscenter, einen großen Außenpool und einen 24-Stunden-Zimmerservice. Kostenloses WLAN ist in allen Zimmern verfügbar.
Die geräumigen und klimatisierten Zimmer verfügen über einen Flachbild-Sat-TV, eine Minibar und einen Wasserkocher. Jedes Zimmer verfügt über ausreichend Sitzgelegenheiten und ein eigenes Bad mit separater Dusche und Badewanne. Kostenloses Mineralwasser wird zur Verfügung gestellt.
Zur Erholung bietet das Royal Benja Hotel einen Saunaraum und Billardtische. Es gibt auch ein gut ausgestattetes Fitnesscenter, in dem Sie trainieren können.
Das Benjamas Restaurant serviert eine große Auswahl an lokaler und internationaler Küche.
Es liegt 10 Gehminuten vom Krankenhaus Bumrungrad und 15 Fahrminuten vom Krankenhaus Samitivej entfernt. Das Royal Benja liegt eine 30-minütige Fahrt vom internationalen Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt. Das Hotel liegt etwa 2 km vom Central World Plaza, dem Emporium Shopping Mall und verschiedenen Einkaufsmöglichkeiten in Siam entfernt.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- The package includes
- ⭐️ Luxuriöses Zimmer oder Suite mit allen Annehmlichkeiten, Klimaanlage, individuellem Hi-Speed-WLAN-Router, Digital-TV mit lokalen und internationalen Kanälen, Kühlschrank, Wasserkocher, Haartrockner und Panoramablick auf die Stadt Bangkok aus dem großen Fenster
- 🛁 Spacious private bathroom with bathtub, shower room, and bathroom accessories
- 🍲 1 meal/day Test & Go , 3 meals/day AQ
- 🍽 24-Stunden-Zimmerservice für Speisen und Getränke mit 20% Rabatt
- 🧺 Wäscheservice mit 30% Rabatt
- 🧘🏻♀️ Yoga mat upon request
- 🏋🏻♂️ Gym equipment
- 🚐 Abholservice vom Flughafen Don Mueang oder Suvarnabhumi zum Hotel to
- 🩺 Daily health check and support by medical team of Piyavate Hospital included in package:
- 🔬 1COVID-19 RT-PCR tests (Test & Go)
- 🚑 Kostenloser 24-Stunden-Krankenhaustransfer im Notfall (10 Minuten entfernt)
Ergebnis
3.9/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 19 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Royal Benja Hotel
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Royal Benja HotelSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.8 Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Food provided with care that you can choose in advance from menu sent daily
- Hotel allow food delivery with full support and service mind
- Room is big enough
- Hotel location is in the city and close to BTS
- Wifi should be set its password individually, not to be opened as I felt it was not secure to connect with mobile
Wifi speed is satisfied but it should be set up with password. Hotel in overall is very satisfied and happy to stay here. I am enjoy eating both hotel meal and delivery meal.
2.8 Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Hotel is in good location good view
- they have tie up with Piyavate hospital. Or they giving positive to most of all for make money. They check my RTPCR or give me positive but same day when i check with another RTPCR from different place they give me negative. Still they put me in another hotel lotus Sukhumvit or in the name of treatment giving Faviar 200mg or peracetamol 500 mg or for that charging 17000 baht only in the name of medicine. Or giving bill in 80000 or 90000 even they charging for manything which they not provide us. to all in the name of covid they doing scam or making fool to people i have all evidence. Hotel should Be change hospital. Or hospital think that not make fool to people.
They should be stop to do this because just now i talk to Thailand heath ministry they saying if you have no symptoms or even i was have negative report from another lab then hotel can be allow me home isolation or hotel isolation. But still they send me in Lotus Sukhumvit for make the bill. They just want to make whole in your pocket so be careful
4.0 Grand Deluxe
Positiv
- Clean spacious rooms .. Definitely value for money
I have stayed there for 7 days along with my family.. Best hotel to be in quarantine.. Spacious and clean room with good food.. Supportive staffs to take care our requests.. Overall very good experience
4.8 Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Spacious room (40+sqm)
- Can order in food through Grab or other services
- Staff is fast at responding and sending up delivered goods
- Food wasn't so bad
- Pool area has a mini gym and you're allowed 1 hour a day there (or more) if you test negative on first day
- Good wifi speed
- Nothing really negative about the place.
Good place to do AQ for the price and the size of the room you get, which was a priority for me since you'll be spending a lot of time there. Good service and the food wasn't bad. I would recommend this place to anyone who has to do AQ.
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Landed at 6am, was in hotel room by 8am following secure transit and PCR test on way to hotel for one night test and go booking.Result obtained by 4pm so was free to go!!! Enjoyed night out before checking out the following morning to catch flight elsewhere in Thailand
4.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Positiv
Negative
- Great dishes
- All services were on time.
- Nice relaxing area
- Rice in almost all dishes
- the gym is uncompleted
Something strange happened on my first Covid result and I had to pay for an Antibody test to don't be move to an Hospital Hotel.
2.7 Deluxe Thai Nationality
Positiv
Negative
- Food better than other hotel
Make payment on booking on 4 Jan, upon check in on 10 Jan, informed over counter said no payment receive, so make another payment online and tell them to check again on the 1st payment and provided them proof of transfer, ended up 4 days during stay hotel informed they received 2 payments, ask for refund back to my bank, told take 1 month, so tell them bank into my friend account, said take 1 week. Overall payment handling totally failure and unprofessional.
2.5 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
PositivNegative
- Poor payment tracking & management
Payment tracking in this hotel was really a big problem. Booked a AQ room on 04 Jan for my lady friend returning to Thailand on 10 Jan, make payment on the same day, received confirmation letter on 5 Jan, check in on 10 Jan and was told they didn't receive the payment, questioning them why during this period they have not contact me on this issue, ask them to check again and they claimed didn't receive even though send them prove of bank transfer, no choice, make any bank transfer on 10 Jan so my lady friend can check in, during the first 3 days, keep asking them to check the first and second payment status, again claimed not receive, late on the 4th day of the her stay after timeless pursuing this matter, hotel called and informed they received 2 payments on this booking, which in the beginning claimed they didn't receive, tell them refund back to my bank account, they claimed need one month, what a joke, tell them to refund to my lady friend instead since she still staying in, until to her check out on 17 Jan, no fund been return and later told my lady friend over phone call they will transfer into her bank and will receive on 20 Jan. Although the stay was desirable, but the payment handling was really beyond expectation given so many good reviews.
4.3 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Positiv
Negative
- Fast and efficient pick up and PCR test
The one night test and go was mandatory. But it was a pleasant experience. The staff are very friendly and efficient.
4.7 Deluxe (Foreigner)
PositivNegative
- A bit old and no outside area on the floor we stayed in.
Maybe not brand new but experience and the extra service does it. Would go back again but only for holiday not quarantine.
3.7 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
Positiv
Negative
- พนักงานส่วนใหญ่บริการดี ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
- วันแรกที่เข้าพัก ไม่ได้รับแจ้งว่าจะมีตรวจโควิดในวันถัดมา ไม่ได้เตรียมลงไปตรวจเลยเสรยเวลานิดหน่อยก่อนลงไป
- พนักงานยกกระเป๋าผู้ชาย เป็นคนอยุธยา ผิวคล้ำผมค่อนข้างยาว พูดจาค่อนข้างห้วนๆ ไม่ค่อยสุภาพ วันสุดท้ายเขามาเคาะประตูห้องผม เคาะถี่แล้วไม่พูดแสดงตัวว่าเป็นใคร เปิดประตูมายังจ้องหน้าผม จนผมต้องถามไปว่ามาช่วยยกกระเป๋าใช่ไหม มีวันนึงผมมีปัญหาเรื่องห้องข้างๆเสียงดัง เขาโทรศัพท์ไปถามผิดห้องแล้วมาโทษว่าเป็นเพราะผม complain ทำให้เขาต้องโทรผิดห้อง ซึ่งผมระบุเลขห้องชัดเจนแต่เขาโทรผิดเอง
โดยรวมแล้วดี อาหารค่อนข้างอร่อย พนักงานหลายคน รวมทั้งทีมตรวจโควิดพูดจาสุภาพ ห้องกว้างสบาย ไม่อึดอัด
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Positiv
Negative
- The Hotel Personnel did a good job.
- They replied very fast.
- Overall a good experience.
- Even 7 days of quarantine feels like forever.
When you sit in an airplane for many hours, went through several checkpoints in Suvarnabhumi airport. Got your documents approved, it’s a hard last trip to the hotel by hotel bus. At the hotel it’s also no time for relax or fresh air it’s bam bam thank you Sam and the next thing you know is the room that you will be staying in for the next week or more depending on vaccinations and the diplomatic relationships that your government made with Thailand. At the hotel stay I choose Thai food because I love it, best cuisine in the World as I recommend. Food was regular and fresh every day standard and that’s fine with me. I read a lot of reviews before I picked my hotel and that is how I got good food every day. The time in the pool area which the area asq person's could go to have fresh air and exercise if needed. I only met other people there a few times in the end of my stay and socializing is a great deprivation but a necessity in current conditions. I sincerely believe that it was a good stay but it was better on the outside when finished.
4.3 Deluxe Thai Nationality
Positiv
Negative
- Nice staff. Big room and comfortable beds
- Meals served way too early especially breakfast as it’s not as if we had anywhere to go. Food was often cold. Need microwave in rooms. Ceiling leaked. No WiFi or tv service when there were thunderstorms
If was fine although my main concern was meals served at weird times. It all good otherwise. It was nice.
4.4 Deluxe
Ich würde dieses Hotel empfehlen. Das Zimmer war schön und geräumig und das Hotelpersonal war sehr aufmerksam und professionell.
4.1 Deluxe
PositivNegative
- Sie konnten das Zimmer nicht für Sie reinigen.
Total ist gut. Aber es wäre besser gewesen, wenn sie das Zimmer nach dem zweiten Covid-Test hätten reinigen können.
4.7 Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Exzellentes Hotelpersonal / Service
- Essen pünktlich geliefert
- Bett sehr bequem
- Internet stabil und schnell
- Fernsehbild hatte keine gute Qualität
- Essen war nicht zu abwechslungsreich, aber gut
Die Angestellten waren sehr hilfsbereit und erfüllten alles, wonach ich fragte, und super schnell und effizient. Das Zimmer war sehr geräumig und komfortabel. Bieten Sie dazu eine Yogamatte und viel Platz im Raum an. Essen immer pünktlich und von guter Qualität, aber oft ähnliche Gerichte. Covid-Tests waren effizient, schnell und gut organisiert. Würde wieder hier übernachten, da der Service großartig war! !
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Positiv
- Das Essen ist lecker und man kann frei wählen
- Kann zum Mitnehmen bestellen
- 24 Stunden Service
- gute Umgebung
- Hotelmaßnahmen sind sehr gut
- Gute Service-Haltung
Der Brei und die Pasta des Hotels sind sehr lecker und das Personal ist sehr höflich. Beim Einchecken gibt es kostenlose Snacks. Sie müssen sich während des gesamten Vorgangs nicht um die Kommunikation kümmern. Das Hotel spricht Englisch. Wenn Sie dies nicht tun t hat gut Englisch, auch Übersetzungssoftware für die Kommunikation mit dem Hotel nutzen.. Alles in allem ist dieses Hotel sehr gut, alle Maßnahmen sind sehr gut, die Isolation ist auch sehr glatt.
1.5 Grand Deluxe
PositivNegative
- Das Zimmer war schrecklich und schmutzig, als wir ankamen. Sie weigerten sich, das Zimmer für die 15-tägige Quarantäne zu reinigen. Sie sagten, es sei die offizielle Politik und eine strenge Regierungsregel für 15-tägige Aufenthalte! Der männliche Mitarbeiter, der uns eingecheckt hat, war sehr unhöflich! Er zeigte uns zuerst ein extrem schmutziges Nichtraucherzimmer, das absolut nach Zigarettenrauch stank. Wir lehnten ab, dann wurde er nach ein paar Anrufen an der Rezeption irritiert. Er zeigte uns ein Zimmer, das nicht nach Rauch roch. Es war auch schmutzig. Als wir um Zimmerreinigung baten, sagte er, dies sei nicht möglich und die offizielle Regierungspolitik. Er sagte uns, wir seien für die Reinigung des Zimmers verantwortlich. Als ich das Zimmer buchte, wurde angekündigt, dass sie es reinigen würden.
- Das Essen war von schlechter Qualität und kalt 70% unseres Aufenthalts.
IN ACHT NEHMEN ; WENN SIE 15 TAGE BLEIBEN MÜSSEN, BLEIBEN SIE MÖGLICHERWEISE IM FILTHIEST UNGESUNDESTEN ASQ HOTEL IN
DAS KÖNIGREICH THAILAND.
5.0 Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Alles ist gut und fühlen sich wohl
Ich war im Royal Benja Hotel für meine 14-tägige Quarantäne in Thailand. Big empfohlen, dieses Hotel zu wählen. Für mich ist dort alles perfekt.
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels