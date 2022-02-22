Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 247 Спальни
Партнерская больница Sukhumvit Hopital
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Делюкс 43m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции
- Ванна
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Гранд Делюкс 43m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции
Отель Royal Benja находится на Сукхумвит-роуд, в 7 минутах ходьбы от станции наземного метро Nana BTS. К услугам гостей уютные номера, фитнес-центр, большой открытый бассейн и круглосуточное обслуживание номеров. Во всех номерах предоставляется бесплатный Wi-Fi.
Просторные номера с кондиционером, телевизором с плоским экраном и спутниковыми каналами, мини-баром и электрическим чайником. В каждом номере есть просторная гостиная и собственная ванная комната с отдельным душем и ванной. Предоставляется бесплатная вода в бутылках.
Для отдыха в отеле Royal Benja есть сауна и бильярдные столы. Также имеется хорошо оборудованный фитнес-центр, где гости могут позаниматься.
Ресторан Benjamas предлагает широкий выбор блюд местной и интернациональной кухни.
Он находится в 10 минутах ходьбы от больницы Бумрунград и в 15 минутах езды от больницы Самитивей. Отель Royal Benja находится в 30 минутах езды от международного аэропорта Суварнабхуми. Отель находится примерно в 2 км от торгового центра Central World Plaza, торгового центра Emporium и различных торговых центров Сиама.
Удобства / Особенности
- The package includes
- ⭐️ Роскошный номер или люкс со всеми удобствами, кондиционером, индивидуальным высокоскоростным Wi-Fi роутером, цифровым телевидением с местными и международными каналами, холодильником, чайником, феном и панорамным видом на Бангкок из большого окна
- 🛁 Spacious private bathroom with bathtub, shower room, and bathroom accessories
- 🍲 1 meal/day Test & Go , 3 meals/day AQ
- 🍽 Круглосуточное обслуживание номеров на еду и напитки со скидкой 20%
- 🧺 Услуги прачечной со скидкой 30%
- 🧘🏻♀️ Yoga mat upon request
- 🏋🏻♂️ Gym equipment
- 🚐 Трансфер из аэропорта Дон Мыанг или аэропорта Суварнабхуми в отель.
- 🩺 Daily health check and support by medical team of Piyavate Hospital included in package:
- 🔬 1COVID-19 RT-PCR tests (Test & Go)
- 🚑 Бесплатный круглосуточный трансфер в больницу в экстренных случаях (в 10 минутах езды)
Счет
3.9/5
Очень хороший
На основе 19 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Royal Benja
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
4.8 Deluxe
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Food provided with care that you can choose in advance from menu sent daily
- Hotel allow food delivery with full support and service mind
- Room is big enough
- Hotel location is in the city and close to BTS
- Wifi should be set its password individually, not to be opened as I felt it was not secure to connect with mobile
Wifi speed is satisfied but it should be set up with password. Hotel in overall is very satisfied and happy to stay here. I am enjoy eating both hotel meal and delivery meal.
2.8 Deluxe
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Hotel is in good location good view
- they have tie up with Piyavate hospital. Or they giving positive to most of all for make money. They check my RTPCR or give me positive but same day when i check with another RTPCR from different place they give me negative. Still they put me in another hotel lotus Sukhumvit or in the name of treatment giving Faviar 200mg or peracetamol 500 mg or for that charging 17000 baht only in the name of medicine. Or giving bill in 80000 or 90000 even they charging for manything which they not provide us. to all in the name of covid they doing scam or making fool to people i have all evidence. Hotel should Be change hospital. Or hospital think that not make fool to people.
They should be stop to do this because just now i talk to Thailand heath ministry they saying if you have no symptoms or even i was have negative report from another lab then hotel can be allow me home isolation or hotel isolation. But still they send me in Lotus Sukhumvit for make the bill. They just want to make whole in your pocket so be careful
4.0 Grand Deluxe
Положительные
- Clean spacious rooms .. Definitely value for money
I have stayed there for 7 days along with my family.. Best hotel to be in quarantine.. Spacious and clean room with good food.. Supportive staffs to take care our requests.. Overall very good experience
4.8 Deluxe
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Spacious room (40+sqm)
- Can order in food through Grab or other services
- Staff is fast at responding and sending up delivered goods
- Food wasn't so bad
- Pool area has a mini gym and you're allowed 1 hour a day there (or more) if you test negative on first day
- Good wifi speed
- Nothing really negative about the place.
Good place to do AQ for the price and the size of the room you get, which was a priority for me since you'll be spending a lot of time there. Good service and the food wasn't bad. I would recommend this place to anyone who has to do AQ.
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Landed at 6am, was in hotel room by 8am following secure transit and PCR test on way to hotel for one night test and go booking.Result obtained by 4pm so was free to go!!! Enjoyed night out before checking out the following morning to catch flight elsewhere in Thailand
4.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Great dishes
- All services were on time.
- Nice relaxing area
- Rice in almost all dishes
- the gym is uncompleted
Something strange happened on my first Covid result and I had to pay for an Antibody test to don't be move to an Hospital Hotel.
2.7 Deluxe Thai Nationality
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Food better than other hotel
Make payment on booking on 4 Jan, upon check in on 10 Jan, informed over counter said no payment receive, so make another payment online and tell them to check again on the 1st payment and provided them proof of transfer, ended up 4 days during stay hotel informed they received 2 payments, ask for refund back to my bank, told take 1 month, so tell them bank into my friend account, said take 1 week. Overall payment handling totally failure and unprofessional.
2.5 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
- Poor payment tracking & management
Payment tracking in this hotel was really a big problem. Booked a AQ room on 04 Jan for my lady friend returning to Thailand on 10 Jan, make payment on the same day, received confirmation letter on 5 Jan, check in on 10 Jan and was told they didn't receive the payment, questioning them why during this period they have not contact me on this issue, ask them to check again and they claimed didn't receive even though send them prove of bank transfer, no choice, make any bank transfer on 10 Jan so my lady friend can check in, during the first 3 days, keep asking them to check the first and second payment status, again claimed not receive, late on the 4th day of the her stay after timeless pursuing this matter, hotel called and informed they received 2 payments on this booking, which in the beginning claimed they didn't receive, tell them refund back to my bank account, they claimed need one month, what a joke, tell them to refund to my lady friend instead since she still staying in, until to her check out on 17 Jan, no fund been return and later told my lady friend over phone call they will transfer into her bank and will receive on 20 Jan. Although the stay was desirable, but the payment handling was really beyond expectation given so many good reviews.
4.3 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Fast and efficient pick up and PCR test
The one night test and go was mandatory. But it was a pleasant experience. The staff are very friendly and efficient.
4.7 Deluxe (Foreigner)
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
- A bit old and no outside area on the floor we stayed in.
Maybe not brand new but experience and the extra service does it. Would go back again but only for holiday not quarantine.
3.7 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
Положительные
Отрицательные
- พนักงานส่วนใหญ่บริการดี ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
- วันแรกที่เข้าพัก ไม่ได้รับแจ้งว่าจะมีตรวจโควิดในวันถัดมา ไม่ได้เตรียมลงไปตรวจเลยเสรยเวลานิดหน่อยก่อนลงไป
- พนักงานยกกระเป๋าผู้ชาย เป็นคนอยุธยา ผิวคล้ำผมค่อนข้างยาว พูดจาค่อนข้างห้วนๆ ไม่ค่อยสุภาพ วันสุดท้ายเขามาเคาะประตูห้องผม เคาะถี่แล้วไม่พูดแสดงตัวว่าเป็นใคร เปิดประตูมายังจ้องหน้าผม จนผมต้องถามไปว่ามาช่วยยกกระเป๋าใช่ไหม มีวันนึงผมมีปัญหาเรื่องห้องข้างๆเสียงดัง เขาโทรศัพท์ไปถามผิดห้องแล้วมาโทษว่าเป็นเพราะผม complain ทำให้เขาต้องโทรผิดห้อง ซึ่งผมระบุเลขห้องชัดเจนแต่เขาโทรผิดเอง
โดยรวมแล้วดี อาหารค่อนข้างอร่อย พนักงานหลายคน รวมทั้งทีมตรวจโควิดพูดจาสุภาพ ห้องกว้างสบาย ไม่อึดอัด
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The Hotel Personnel did a good job.
- They replied very fast.
- Overall a good experience.
- Even 7 days of quarantine feels like forever.
When you sit in an airplane for many hours, went through several checkpoints in Suvarnabhumi airport. Got your documents approved, it’s a hard last trip to the hotel by hotel bus. At the hotel it’s also no time for relax or fresh air it’s bam bam thank you Sam and the next thing you know is the room that you will be staying in for the next week or more depending on vaccinations and the diplomatic relationships that your government made with Thailand. At the hotel stay I choose Thai food because I love it, best cuisine in the World as I recommend. Food was regular and fresh every day standard and that’s fine with me. I read a lot of reviews before I picked my hotel and that is how I got good food every day. The time in the pool area which the area asq person's could go to have fresh air and exercise if needed. I only met other people there a few times in the end of my stay and socializing is a great deprivation but a necessity in current conditions. I sincerely believe that it was a good stay but it was better on the outside when finished.
4.3 Deluxe Thai Nationality
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Nice staff. Big room and comfortable beds
- Meals served way too early especially breakfast as it’s not as if we had anywhere to go. Food was often cold. Need microwave in rooms. Ceiling leaked. No WiFi or tv service when there were thunderstorms
If was fine although my main concern was meals served at weird times. It all good otherwise. It was nice.
4.4 Deluxe
Я бы порекомендовал эту гостиницу. Номер был красивым и просторным, а персонал отеля был очень внимательным и профессиональным.
4.1 Deluxe
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
- Они не могли убрать за вас комнату.
В целом хорошо. Но было бы лучше, если бы они смогли убрать комнату после второго теста на covid.
4.7 Deluxe
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Отличный персонал / сервис отеля
- Еда доставляется вовремя
- Кровать очень удобная
- Интернет стабильный и быстрый
- Телевизионное изображение невысокого качества
- Еда была не слишком разнообразной, но была хорошей
Персонал был очень любезным и сделал все, что я просил, супер быстро и эффективно. Номер был очень просторным и удобным. Предложите использовать коврик для йоги и достаточно места в комнате. Еда всегда вовремя и была хорошего качества, но часто похожие блюда. Covid Testing был эффективным, быстрым и хорошо организованным. Остановился бы здесь снова, так как обслуживание было отличным !!
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Положительные
- Еда вкусная, и вы можете свободно выбирать
- Можно заказать еду на вынос
- Круглосуточное обслуживание
- хорошая среда
- Меры в отеле очень хорошие
- Хорошее отношение к обслуживанию
Каша и паста в отеле очень вкусные, а персонал очень вежливый. Когда вы только регистрируетесь, вас ждут бесплатные закуски. Вам не нужно беспокоиться об общении в течение всего процесса. В отеле говорят по-английски. Если вы этого не сделаете. т имеют хороший английский, вы можете также использовать программное обеспечение для перевода , чтобы связаться с отелем.. В целом, этот отель очень хороший, по всем параметрам очень хорошие, изоляция также очень мягкая.
1.5 Grand Deluxe
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
- Когда мы приехали, комната была ужасной и грязной. Они отказались убирать комнату на 15-дневный карантин. Они сказали, что это официальная политика и строгое правительственное правило для 15-дневного пребывания! Сотрудник-мужчина, который нас регистрировал, был очень груб! Сначала он показал нам чрезвычайно грязную комнату для некурящих, от которой просто пахло сигаретным дымом. Мы отказались, тогда он стал раздражаться после нескольких звонков на стойку регистрации. Он показал нам комнату, в которой не пахло дымом. Тоже было грязно. Когда мы попросили убрать комнату, он сказал, что это невозможно и это официальная политика правительства. Он сказал нам, что мы несем ответственность за уборку комнаты. Когда я забронировал номер, было объявлено, что они уберут.
- ЕДА БЫЛА НКАЧЕСТВЕННОЙ И ХОЛОДНОЙ 70% НАШЕГО ПРЕБЫВАНИЯ.
ОСТЕРЕГАТЬСЯ ; ЕСЛИ ВАМ НЕОБХОДИМО ОСТАНОВИТЬСЯ НА 15 ДНЕЙ, ВЫ БОЛЬШЕ ВЕРОЯТНО ОСТАНОВИТЕСЬ В САМЫМ НЕЗДОРОВЫМ ОТЕЛЕ ASQ В
КОРОЛЕВСТВО ТАИЛАНД.
5.0 Deluxe
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
Я останавливался в отеле Royal Benja на 14-дневный карантин в Таиланде. Большой рекомендовал выбрать этот отель. Для меня там все идеально.
