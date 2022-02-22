총 AQ 호텔 객실 247 침실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 43m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 채식 식사
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 디럭스 43m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Royal Benja Hotel은 수 쿰빗로드에 위치해 있으며, 나나 BTS 스카이 트레인 역에서 도보로 7 분 거리에 있습니다. 아늑한 숙박 시설을 제공하는이 호텔은 피트니스 센터, 대형 야외 수영장, 24 시간 룸 서비스를 제공합니다. 모든 객실에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
넓은 객실은 에어컨, 평면 위성 TV, 미니 바 및 전기 주전자를 갖추고 있습니다. 각 객실에는 넓은 휴식 공간과 별도의 샤워 시설과 욕조가 구비 된 전용 욕실이 있습니다. 무료 생수가 제공됩니다.
레크리에이션을 위해 Royal Benja Hotel은 사우나 실과 당구대를 제공합니다. 운동을 즐길 수있는 완비 된 피트니스 센터도 있습니다.
Benjamas Restaurant은 다양한 현지 및 세계 각국의 요리를 제공합니다.
범 룽랏 병원은 도보로 10 분, 사미 티벳 병원은 차로 15 분 거리에 있습니다. Royal Benja는 수완 나품 국제 공항에서 차로 30 분 거리에 있습니다. 호텔은 또한 센트럴 월드 플라자, 엠포 리움 쇼핑몰 및 시암의 다양한 쇼핑 아울렛에서 약 2km 떨어져 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- The package includes
- ⭐️ 모든 편의 시설, 에어컨, 개별 고속 Wi-Fi 라우터, 현지 및 해외 채널이 편성 된 디지털 TV, 냉장고, 주전자, 헤어 드라이어, 탁 트인 방콕 시내 전망을 갖춘 대형 창문을 갖춘 고급스러운 객실 또는 스위트 룸
- 🛁 Spacious private bathroom with bathtub, shower room, and bathroom accessories
- 🍲 1 meal/day Test & Go , 3 meals/day AQ
- 🍽 식음료를위한 24 시간 룸 서비스 20 % 할인
- 🧺 세탁 서비스 30 % 할인
- 🧘🏻♀️ Yoga mat upon request
- 🏋🏻♂️ Gym equipment
- 🚐 돈 므앙 또는 수완 나품 공항에서 호텔까지 공항 픽업 서비스
- 🩺 Daily health check and support by medical team of Piyavate Hospital included in package:
- 🔬 1COVID-19 RT-PCR tests (Test & Go)
- 🚑 응급시 24 시간 무료 병원 이동 (10 분 거리)
4.8 Deluxe
긍정적
- Food provided with care that you can choose in advance from menu sent daily
- Hotel allow food delivery with full support and service mind
- Room is big enough
- Hotel location is in the city and close to BTS
- Wifi should be set its password individually, not to be opened as I felt it was not secure to connect with mobile
Wifi speed is satisfied but it should be set up with password. Hotel in overall is very satisfied and happy to stay here. I am enjoy eating both hotel meal and delivery meal.
2.8 Deluxe
긍정적
- Hotel is in good location good view
- they have tie up with Piyavate hospital. Or they giving positive to most of all for make money. They check my RTPCR or give me positive but same day when i check with another RTPCR from different place they give me negative. Still they put me in another hotel lotus Sukhumvit or in the name of treatment giving Faviar 200mg or peracetamol 500 mg or for that charging 17000 baht only in the name of medicine. Or giving bill in 80000 or 90000 even they charging for manything which they not provide us. to all in the name of covid they doing scam or making fool to people i have all evidence. Hotel should Be change hospital. Or hospital think that not make fool to people.
They should be stop to do this because just now i talk to Thailand heath ministry they saying if you have no symptoms or even i was have negative report from another lab then hotel can be allow me home isolation or hotel isolation. But still they send me in Lotus Sukhumvit for make the bill. They just want to make whole in your pocket so be careful
4.0 Grand Deluxe
긍정적
- Clean spacious rooms .. Definitely value for money
I have stayed there for 7 days along with my family.. Best hotel to be in quarantine.. Spacious and clean room with good food.. Supportive staffs to take care our requests.. Overall very good experience
4.8 Deluxe
긍정적
- Spacious room (40+sqm)
- Can order in food through Grab or other services
- Staff is fast at responding and sending up delivered goods
- Food wasn't so bad
- Pool area has a mini gym and you're allowed 1 hour a day there (or more) if you test negative on first day
- Good wifi speed
- Nothing really negative about the place.
Good place to do AQ for the price and the size of the room you get, which was a priority for me since you'll be spending a lot of time there. Good service and the food wasn't bad. I would recommend this place to anyone who has to do AQ.
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Landed at 6am, was in hotel room by 8am following secure transit and PCR test on way to hotel for one night test and go booking.Result obtained by 4pm so was free to go!!! Enjoyed night out before checking out the following morning to catch flight elsewhere in Thailand
4.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
긍정적
- Great dishes
- All services were on time.
- Nice relaxing area
- Rice in almost all dishes
- the gym is uncompleted
Something strange happened on my first Covid result and I had to pay for an Antibody test to don't be move to an Hospital Hotel.
2.7 Deluxe Thai Nationality
- Food better than other hotel
Make payment on booking on 4 Jan, upon check in on 10 Jan, informed over counter said no payment receive, so make another payment online and tell them to check again on the 1st payment and provided them proof of transfer, ended up 4 days during stay hotel informed they received 2 payments, ask for refund back to my bank, told take 1 month, so tell them bank into my friend account, said take 1 week. Overall payment handling totally failure and unprofessional.
2.5 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
긍정적
- Poor payment tracking & management
Payment tracking in this hotel was really a big problem. Booked a AQ room on 04 Jan for my lady friend returning to Thailand on 10 Jan, make payment on the same day, received confirmation letter on 5 Jan, check in on 10 Jan and was told they didn't receive the payment, questioning them why during this period they have not contact me on this issue, ask them to check again and they claimed didn't receive even though send them prove of bank transfer, no choice, make any bank transfer on 10 Jan so my lady friend can check in, during the first 3 days, keep asking them to check the first and second payment status, again claimed not receive, late on the 4th day of the her stay after timeless pursuing this matter, hotel called and informed they received 2 payments on this booking, which in the beginning claimed they didn't receive, tell them refund back to my bank account, they claimed need one month, what a joke, tell them to refund to my lady friend instead since she still staying in, until to her check out on 17 Jan, no fund been return and later told my lady friend over phone call they will transfer into her bank and will receive on 20 Jan. Although the stay was desirable, but the payment handling was really beyond expectation given so many good reviews.
4.3 Deluxe (Foreigner)
- Fast and efficient pick up and PCR test
The one night test and go was mandatory. But it was a pleasant experience. The staff are very friendly and efficient.
4.7 Deluxe (Foreigner)
긍정적
- A bit old and no outside area on the floor we stayed in.
Maybe not brand new but experience and the extra service does it. Would go back again but only for holiday not quarantine.
3.7 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
- พนักงานส่วนใหญ่บริการดี ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
- วันแรกที่เข้าพัก ไม่ได้รับแจ้งว่าจะมีตรวจโควิดในวันถัดมา ไม่ได้เตรียมลงไปตรวจเลยเสรยเวลานิดหน่อยก่อนลงไป
- พนักงานยกกระเป๋าผู้ชาย เป็นคนอยุธยา ผิวคล้ำผมค่อนข้างยาว พูดจาค่อนข้างห้วนๆ ไม่ค่อยสุภาพ วันสุดท้ายเขามาเคาะประตูห้องผม เคาะถี่แล้วไม่พูดแสดงตัวว่าเป็นใคร เปิดประตูมายังจ้องหน้าผม จนผมต้องถามไปว่ามาช่วยยกกระเป๋าใช่ไหม มีวันนึงผมมีปัญหาเรื่องห้องข้างๆเสียงดัง เขาโทรศัพท์ไปถามผิดห้องแล้วมาโทษว่าเป็นเพราะผม complain ทำให้เขาต้องโทรผิดห้อง ซึ่งผมระบุเลขห้องชัดเจนแต่เขาโทรผิดเอง
โดยรวมแล้วดี อาหารค่อนข้างอร่อย พนักงานหลายคน รวมทั้งทีมตรวจโควิดพูดจาสุภาพ ห้องกว้างสบาย ไม่อึดอัด
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
- The Hotel Personnel did a good job.
- They replied very fast.
- Overall a good experience.
- Even 7 days of quarantine feels like forever.
When you sit in an airplane for many hours, went through several checkpoints in Suvarnabhumi airport. Got your documents approved, it’s a hard last trip to the hotel by hotel bus. At the hotel it’s also no time for relax or fresh air it’s bam bam thank you Sam and the next thing you know is the room that you will be staying in for the next week or more depending on vaccinations and the diplomatic relationships that your government made with Thailand. At the hotel stay I choose Thai food because I love it, best cuisine in the World as I recommend. Food was regular and fresh every day standard and that’s fine with me. I read a lot of reviews before I picked my hotel and that is how I got good food every day. The time in the pool area which the area asq person's could go to have fresh air and exercise if needed. I only met other people there a few times in the end of my stay and socializing is a great deprivation but a necessity in current conditions. I sincerely believe that it was a good stay but it was better on the outside when finished.
4.3 Deluxe Thai Nationality
- Nice staff. Big room and comfortable beds
- Meals served way too early especially breakfast as it’s not as if we had anywhere to go. Food was often cold. Need microwave in rooms. Ceiling leaked. No WiFi or tv service when there were thunderstorms
If was fine although my main concern was meals served at weird times. It all good otherwise. It was nice.
4.4 Deluxe
이 호텔을 추천합니다. 방은 넓고 좋았으며 호텔 직원은 매우 세심하고 전문적이었습니다.
4.1 Deluxe
긍정적
- 그들은 당신을 위해 방을 청소할 수 없습니다.
완전히 좋습니다. 그러나 두 번째 코 비드 테스트 후에 방을 청소할 수 있다면 더 좋았을 것입니다.
4.7 Deluxe
- 훌륭한 호텔 직원 / 서비스
- 정시에 배달되는 음식
- 매우 편안한 침대
- 안정적이고 빠른 인터넷
- TV 사진의 품질이 좋지 않았습니다.
- 음식은 너무 다양하지는 않았지만 좋았습니다
직원은 매우 도움이되었고 내가 요청한 모든 것을 제공했으며 매우 빠르고 효율적이었습니다. 방은 매우 넓고 편안했습니다. 요가 매트를 사용하고 방에 충분한 공간을 제공하십시오. 음식은 항상 정시에 정시에 양질이지만 종종 비슷한 요리였습니다. Covid Testing은 효율적이고 빠르고 잘 조직되었습니다. 서비스가 훌륭했기 때문에 다시 여기에 머물 것입니다!!
4.8 Grand Deluxe
- 음식이 맛있고 자유롭게 선택할 수 있습니다
- 테이크 아웃 주문 가능
- 24 시간 서비스
- 좋은 환경
- 호텔 조치는 매우 좋습니다
- 좋은 서비스 태도
호텔의 죽과 파스타는 매우 맛있고 직원들은 매우 정중합니다. 체크인 만하면 무료 스낵이 제공됩니다. 전체 과정에서 의사 소통에 대해 걱정할 필요가 없습니다. 호텔은 영어를 할 수 있습니다. t는 좋은 영어, 당신은 또한 호텔와 통신하기 위해 번역 소프트웨어를 사용할 수 있습니다.. 대체로이 호텔은 매우 훌륭하고 모든 조치가 매우 훌륭하며 격리도 매우 부드럽습니다.
1.5 Grand Deluxe
긍정적
- 우리가 도착했을 때 방은 끔찍하고 더러 웠습니다. 그들은 15 일간의 격리를 위해 방 청소를 거부했습니다. 15 일 체류에 대한 공식 정책이자 엄격한 정부 규정이라고 그들은 말했습니다! 우리를 체크인 한 남자 직원은 매우 무례했습니다! 그는 처음에 우리에게 절대적으로 담배 연기 냄새가 나는 매우 더러운 금연실을 보여주었습니다. 우리는 거절했고 그는 프론트 데스크에 몇 번 전화를 걸어 짜증을 냈습니다. 그는 우리에게 연기 냄새가 나지 않는 방을 보여 주었다. 또한 더러 웠습니다. 우리가 방 청소를 요청했을 때 그는 그것이 불가능하며 공식적인 정부 정책이라고 말했습니다. 그는 우리가 방을 청소할 책임이 있다고 말했습니다. 내가 방을 예약했을 때 그들이 청소할 것이라고 광고했습니다.
- 음식의 질이 좋지 않았고 우리 체류의 70 %가 차갑습니다.
조심하세요; 15 일 동안 머물러야하는 경우 가장 건강에 해로운 ASQ 호텔에 머무를 가능성이 가장 높습니다.
태국의 왕국.
5.0 Deluxe
긍정적
태국에서 14 일간의 검역을 위해 Royal Benja 호텔에 머물 렀습니다. 이 호텔을 선택하는 것이 좋습니다. 나에게는 모든 것이 완벽합니다.