รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 247 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Sukhumvit Hopital
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 43m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
แกรนด์ดีลักซ์ 43m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Royal Benja Hotel ตั้งอยู่บนถนนสุขุมวิทห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสนานาโดยใช้เวลาเดิน 7 นาที ให้บริการที่พักที่อบอุ่นเหมือนอยู่บ้านนอกจากนี้ยังมีศูนย์ออกกำลังกายสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งขนาดใหญ่และบริการรูมเซอร์วิสตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีในห้องพักทุกห้อง
ห้องพักปรับอากาศกว้างขวางมีทีวีจอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมมินิบาร์กาต้มน้ำไฟฟ้า แต่ละห้องมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่นกว้างขวางและห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมฝักบัวและอ่างอาบน้ำแยกเป็นสัดส่วน มีน้ำดื่มบรรจุขวดฟรี
Royal Benja Hotel มีห้องซาวน่าและโต๊ะบิลเลียดสำหรับการพักผ่อนหย่อนใจ นอกจากนี้ยังมีศูนย์ออกกำลังกายที่มีอุปกรณ์ครบครันซึ่งผู้เข้าพักสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการออกกำลังกาย
Benjamas Restaurant ให้บริการอาหารท้องถิ่นและอาหารนานาชาติหลากหลายรายการ
ห่างจากโรงพยาบาลบำรุงราษฎร์โดยใช้เวลาเดิน 10 นาทีและห่างจากโรงพยาบาลสมิติเวช 15 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ Royal Benja อยู่ห่างจากสนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิ 30 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ โรงแรมอยู่ห่างจากเซ็นทรัลเวิลด์พลาซ่าเอ็มโพเรียมช็อปปิ้งมอลล์และร้านค้าต่างๆในสยามประมาณ 2 กม.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- The package includes
- ⭐️ห้องพักหรือห้องสวีทสุดหรูพร้อมสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกครบครัน เครื่องปรับอากาศ เราเตอร์ Wi-Fi ความเร็วสูงส่วนตัว ทีวีดิจิตอลพร้อมช่องรายการในประเทศและต่างประเทศ ตู้เย็น กาต้มน้ำ เครื่องเป่าผม และวิวมุมกว้างของเมืองกรุงเทพฯ จากหน้าต่างบานใหญ่
- 🛁 Spacious private bathroom with bathtub, shower room, and bathroom accessories
- 🍲 1 meal/day Test & Go , 3 meals/day AQ
- 🍽 บริการรูมเซอร์วิสตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง สำหรับอาหารและเครื่องดื่ม ส่วนลด 20%
- 🧺 บริการซักรีด ส่วนลด 30%
- 🧘🏻♀️ Yoga mat upon request
- 🏋🏻♂️ Gym equipment
- 🚐 บริการรับส่งจากสนามบินดอนเมืองหรือสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิไปยังโรงแรม
- 🩺 Daily health check and support by medical team of Piyavate Hospital included in package:
- 🔬 1COVID-19 RT-PCR tests (Test & Go)
- 🚑 บริการรับส่งโรงพยาบาลฟรี 24 ชม. ในกรณีฉุกเฉิน (ห่างออกไป 10 นาที)
4.8 Deluxe
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Food provided with care that you can choose in advance from menu sent daily
- Hotel allow food delivery with full support and service mind
- Room is big enough
- Hotel location is in the city and close to BTS
- Wifi should be set its password individually, not to be opened as I felt it was not secure to connect with mobile
Wifi speed is satisfied but it should be set up with password. Hotel in overall is very satisfied and happy to stay here. I am enjoy eating both hotel meal and delivery meal.
2.8 Deluxe
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Hotel is in good location good view
- they have tie up with Piyavate hospital. Or they giving positive to most of all for make money. They check my RTPCR or give me positive but same day when i check with another RTPCR from different place they give me negative. Still they put me in another hotel lotus Sukhumvit or in the name of treatment giving Faviar 200mg or peracetamol 500 mg or for that charging 17000 baht only in the name of medicine. Or giving bill in 80000 or 90000 even they charging for manything which they not provide us. to all in the name of covid they doing scam or making fool to people i have all evidence. Hotel should Be change hospital. Or hospital think that not make fool to people.
They should be stop to do this because just now i talk to Thailand heath ministry they saying if you have no symptoms or even i was have negative report from another lab then hotel can be allow me home isolation or hotel isolation. But still they send me in Lotus Sukhumvit for make the bill. They just want to make whole in your pocket so be careful
4.0 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก
- Clean spacious rooms .. Definitely value for money
I have stayed there for 7 days along with my family.. Best hotel to be in quarantine.. Spacious and clean room with good food.. Supportive staffs to take care our requests.. Overall very good experience
4.8 Deluxe
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Spacious room (40+sqm)
- Can order in food through Grab or other services
- Staff is fast at responding and sending up delivered goods
- Food wasn't so bad
- Pool area has a mini gym and you're allowed 1 hour a day there (or more) if you test negative on first day
- Good wifi speed
- Nothing really negative about the place.
Good place to do AQ for the price and the size of the room you get, which was a priority for me since you'll be spending a lot of time there. Good service and the food wasn't bad. I would recommend this place to anyone who has to do AQ.
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Landed at 6am, was in hotel room by 8am following secure transit and PCR test on way to hotel for one night test and go booking.Result obtained by 4pm so was free to go!!! Enjoyed night out before checking out the following morning to catch flight elsewhere in Thailand
4.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Great dishes
- All services were on time.
- Nice relaxing area
- Rice in almost all dishes
- the gym is uncompleted
Something strange happened on my first Covid result and I had to pay for an Antibody test to don't be move to an Hospital Hotel.
2.7 Deluxe Thai Nationality
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Food better than other hotel
Make payment on booking on 4 Jan, upon check in on 10 Jan, informed over counter said no payment receive, so make another payment online and tell them to check again on the 1st payment and provided them proof of transfer, ended up 4 days during stay hotel informed they received 2 payments, ask for refund back to my bank, told take 1 month, so tell them bank into my friend account, said take 1 week. Overall payment handling totally failure and unprofessional.
2.5 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- Poor payment tracking & management
Payment tracking in this hotel was really a big problem. Booked a AQ room on 04 Jan for my lady friend returning to Thailand on 10 Jan, make payment on the same day, received confirmation letter on 5 Jan, check in on 10 Jan and was told they didn't receive the payment, questioning them why during this period they have not contact me on this issue, ask them to check again and they claimed didn't receive even though send them prove of bank transfer, no choice, make any bank transfer on 10 Jan so my lady friend can check in, during the first 3 days, keep asking them to check the first and second payment status, again claimed not receive, late on the 4th day of the her stay after timeless pursuing this matter, hotel called and informed they received 2 payments on this booking, which in the beginning claimed they didn't receive, tell them refund back to my bank account, they claimed need one month, what a joke, tell them to refund to my lady friend instead since she still staying in, until to her check out on 17 Jan, no fund been return and later told my lady friend over phone call they will transfer into her bank and will receive on 20 Jan. Although the stay was desirable, but the payment handling was really beyond expectation given so many good reviews.
4.3 Deluxe (Foreigner)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Fast and efficient pick up and PCR test
The one night test and go was mandatory. But it was a pleasant experience. The staff are very friendly and efficient.
4.7 Deluxe (Foreigner)
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- A bit old and no outside area on the floor we stayed in.
Maybe not brand new but experience and the extra service does it. Would go back again but only for holiday not quarantine.
3.7 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานส่วนใหญ่บริการดี ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
- วันแรกที่เข้าพัก ไม่ได้รับแจ้งว่าจะมีตรวจโควิดในวันถัดมา ไม่ได้เตรียมลงไปตรวจเลยเสรยเวลานิดหน่อยก่อนลงไป
- พนักงานยกกระเป๋าผู้ชาย เป็นคนอยุธยา ผิวคล้ำผมค่อนข้างยาว พูดจาค่อนข้างห้วนๆ ไม่ค่อยสุภาพ วันสุดท้ายเขามาเคาะประตูห้องผม เคาะถี่แล้วไม่พูดแสดงตัวว่าเป็นใคร เปิดประตูมายังจ้องหน้าผม จนผมต้องถามไปว่ามาช่วยยกกระเป๋าใช่ไหม มีวันนึงผมมีปัญหาเรื่องห้องข้างๆเสียงดัง เขาโทรศัพท์ไปถามผิดห้องแล้วมาโทษว่าเป็นเพราะผม complain ทำให้เขาต้องโทรผิดห้อง ซึ่งผมระบุเลขห้องชัดเจนแต่เขาโทรผิดเอง
โดยรวมแล้วดี อาหารค่อนข้างอร่อย พนักงานหลายคน รวมทั้งทีมตรวจโควิดพูดจาสุภาพ ห้องกว้างสบาย ไม่อึดอัด
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The Hotel Personnel did a good job.
- They replied very fast.
- Overall a good experience.
- Even 7 days of quarantine feels like forever.
When you sit in an airplane for many hours, went through several checkpoints in Suvarnabhumi airport. Got your documents approved, it’s a hard last trip to the hotel by hotel bus. At the hotel it’s also no time for relax or fresh air it’s bam bam thank you Sam and the next thing you know is the room that you will be staying in for the next week or more depending on vaccinations and the diplomatic relationships that your government made with Thailand. At the hotel stay I choose Thai food because I love it, best cuisine in the World as I recommend. Food was regular and fresh every day standard and that’s fine with me. I read a lot of reviews before I picked my hotel and that is how I got good food every day. The time in the pool area which the area asq person's could go to have fresh air and exercise if needed. I only met other people there a few times in the end of my stay and socializing is a great deprivation but a necessity in current conditions. I sincerely believe that it was a good stay but it was better on the outside when finished.
4.3 Deluxe Thai Nationality
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nice staff. Big room and comfortable beds
- Meals served way too early especially breakfast as it’s not as if we had anywhere to go. Food was often cold. Need microwave in rooms. Ceiling leaked. No WiFi or tv service when there were thunderstorms
If was fine although my main concern was meals served at weird times. It all good otherwise. It was nice.
4.4 Deluxe
ฉันจะแนะนำโรงแรมนี้ ห้องพักสวยและกว้างขวางและพนักงานโรงแรมเอาใจใส่และเป็นมืออาชีพมาก
4.1 Deluxe
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- พวกเขาไม่สามารถทำความสะอาดห้องให้คุณได้
ทั้งหมดเป็นสิ่งที่ดี แต่จะดีกว่าถ้าพวกเขาสามารถทำความสะอาดห้องหลังการทดสอบโควิดครั้งที่สอง
4.7 Deluxe
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานโรงแรม/บริการดีเยี่ยม
- อาหารส่งตรงเวลา
- เตียงนอนสบายมาก
- อินเทอร์เน็ตเสถียรและรวดเร็ว
- ภาพทีวีคุณภาพไม่ค่อยดี
- อาหารไม่หลากหลายเกินไปแต่ก็ดี
พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดีมากและตอบสนองทุกสิ่งที่ฉันขอ รวดเร็วและมีประสิทธิภาพ ห้องพักกว้างขวางและสะดวกสบายมาก เสนอการใช้เสื่อโยคะและพื้นที่มากมายในห้องนี้ อาหารตรงเวลาเสมอและมีคุณภาพดี แต่มักเป็นอาหารที่คล้ายกัน การทดสอบ Covid นั้นมีประสิทธิภาพอย่างรวดเร็วและเป็นระเบียบ จะพักที่นี่อีกเพราะบริการดีมาก !!
4.8 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก
- อาหารอร่อยเลือกได้ตามใจชอบ
- สั่งกลับบ้านได้
- บริการตลอด 24 ชม
- สภาพแวดล้อมที่ดี
- มาตรการโรงแรมดีมาก
- ทัศนคติการบริการที่ดี
ข้าวต้มกับพาสต้าของโรงแรมอร่อยมาก และพนักงานก็สุภาพมาก แค่เช็คอินมีของว่างให้ฟรี ไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องการสื่อสารตลอดกระบวนการ โรงแรมพูดภาษาอังกฤษได้ ถ้าไม่ t มีภาษาอังกฤษที่ดีคุณยังสามารถใช้ซอฟต์แวร์แปลภาษาในการสื่อสารกับโรงแรม. สรุปโรงแรมนี้ดีมากมาตรการทั้งหมดดีมากการแยกก็ราบรื่นมาก
1.5 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- ห้องแย่มากและสกปรกเมื่อเรามาถึง พวกเขาปฏิเสธที่จะทำความสะอาดห้องกักกัน 15 วัน พวกเขากล่าวว่าเป็นนโยบายอย่างเป็นทางการและเป็นกฎของรัฐบาลที่เข้มงวดสำหรับการเข้าพัก 15 วัน! พนักงานชายที่เช็คอินเราหยาบคายมาก! ครั้งแรกเขาพาเราไปดูห้องปลอดบุหรี่ที่สกปรกมากซึ่งมีควันบุหรี่มาก เราปฏิเสธแล้วเขาก็หงุดหงิดหลังจากโทรไปที่แผนกต้อนรับสองสามครั้ง เขาแสดงให้เราเห็นห้องที่ไม่มีกลิ่นเหมือนควัน มันก็สกปรกด้วย เมื่อเราขอทำความสะอาดห้องเขาบอกว่ามันเป็นไปไม่ได้และเป็นนโยบายของรัฐบาลอย่างเป็นทางการ เขาบอกเราว่าเราต้องรับผิดชอบในการทำความสะอาดห้องเมื่อฉันจองห้องมันก็โฆษณาว่าพวกเขาจะทำความสะอาด
- อาหารมีคุณภาพไม่ดีและเย็น 70% ของการเข้าพักของเรา
ระวัง; หากคุณต้องการเข้าพักเป็นเวลา 15 วันคุณจะชอบพักในโรงแรมที่ไม่ดีที่สุดเท่าที่จะเป็นไปได้ใน ASQ
ราชอาณาจักรไทย.
5.0 Deluxe
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
ฉันพักที่โรงแรมรอยัลเบญจาเพื่อกักกัน 14 วันในประเทศไทย บิ๊กแนะนำให้เลือกโรงแรมนี้ สำหรับฉันทุกอย่างที่นั่นสมบูรณ์แบบ