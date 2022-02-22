合計AQホテルの部屋 247 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Sukhumvit Hopital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックス 43m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バスタブ
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- ベジタリアンミール
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
グランドデラックス 43m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バスタブ
- 国際チャンネル
- ベジタリアンミール
- ヨガマット
Royal Benja Hotelはスクンビット通りにあり、BTSスカイトレインのナナ駅から徒歩7分です。家庭的な宿泊施設を提供し、フィットネスセンター、大きな屋外プール、24時間のルームサービスも提供しています。全室で無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。
広々としたエアコン完備の客室には、薄型衛星テレビ、ミニバー、電気ポットが備わっています。各部屋には十分なシッティングスペースと、独立したシャワーとバスタブを備えた専用バスルームが付いています。無料のボトル入り飲料水を提供しています。
レクリエーションのために、ロイヤルベンジャホテルはサウナルームとビリヤードテーブルを提供しています。設備の整ったフィットネスセンターもあり、トレーニングを楽しめます。
Benjamas Restaurantでは、地元料理と各国料理を幅広く提供しています。
バムルンラード病院から徒歩10分、サミティブ病院から車で15分です。ロイヤルベンジャはスワンナプーム国際空港から車で30分です。ホテルは、セントラルワールドプラザ、エンポリアムショッピングモール、サイアムのさまざまなショッピングアウトレットから約3.2kmです。
アメニティ/機能
- The package includes
- ⭐️完全な設備、エアコン、個別の高速Wi-Fiルーター、ローカルおよび国際チャンネル付きのデジタルテレビ、冷蔵庫、ケトル、ヘアドライヤー、大きな窓からのバンコクのパノラマビューを備えた豪華な客室またはスイート
- 🛁 Spacious private bathroom with bathtub, shower room, and bathroom accessories
- 🍲 1 meal/day Test & Go , 3 meals/day AQ
- 🍽20％割引の飲食物の24時間ルームサービス
- 🧺30％割引のランドリーサービス
- 🧘🏻♀️ Yoga mat upon request
- 🏋🏻♂️ Gym equipment
- 🚐ドンムアンまたはスワンナプーム空港からホテルへの空港ピックアップサービス
- 🩺 Daily health check and support by medical team of Piyavate Hospital included in package:
- 🔬 1COVID-19 RT-PCR tests (Test & Go)
- 🚑緊急の場合の無料の24時間の病院送迎（10分）
スコア
3.9/5
とても良い
に基づく 19 レビュー
ロイヤルベンジャホテル
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.8 Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Food provided with care that you can choose in advance from menu sent daily
- Hotel allow food delivery with full support and service mind
- Room is big enough
- Hotel location is in the city and close to BTS
- Wifi should be set its password individually, not to be opened as I felt it was not secure to connect with mobile
Wifi speed is satisfied but it should be set up with password. Hotel in overall is very satisfied and happy to stay here. I am enjoy eating both hotel meal and delivery meal.
2.8 Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Hotel is in good location good view
- they have tie up with Piyavate hospital. Or they giving positive to most of all for make money. They check my RTPCR or give me positive but same day when i check with another RTPCR from different place they give me negative. Still they put me in another hotel lotus Sukhumvit or in the name of treatment giving Faviar 200mg or peracetamol 500 mg or for that charging 17000 baht only in the name of medicine. Or giving bill in 80000 or 90000 even they charging for manything which they not provide us. to all in the name of covid they doing scam or making fool to people i have all evidence. Hotel should Be change hospital. Or hospital think that not make fool to people.
They should be stop to do this because just now i talk to Thailand heath ministry they saying if you have no symptoms or even i was have negative report from another lab then hotel can be allow me home isolation or hotel isolation. But still they send me in Lotus Sukhumvit for make the bill. They just want to make whole in your pocket so be careful
4.0 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ
- Clean spacious rooms .. Definitely value for money
I have stayed there for 7 days along with my family.. Best hotel to be in quarantine.. Spacious and clean room with good food.. Supportive staffs to take care our requests.. Overall very good experience
4.8 Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Spacious room (40+sqm)
- Can order in food through Grab or other services
- Staff is fast at responding and sending up delivered goods
- Food wasn't so bad
- Pool area has a mini gym and you're allowed 1 hour a day there (or more) if you test negative on first day
- Good wifi speed
- Nothing really negative about the place.
Good place to do AQ for the price and the size of the room you get, which was a priority for me since you'll be spending a lot of time there. Good service and the food wasn't bad. I would recommend this place to anyone who has to do AQ.
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Landed at 6am, was in hotel room by 8am following secure transit and PCR test on way to hotel for one night test and go booking.Result obtained by 4pm so was free to go!!! Enjoyed night out before checking out the following morning to catch flight elsewhere in Thailand
4.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great dishes
- All services were on time.
- Nice relaxing area
- Rice in almost all dishes
- the gym is uncompleted
Something strange happened on my first Covid result and I had to pay for an Antibody test to don't be move to an Hospital Hotel.
2.7 Deluxe Thai Nationality
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Food better than other hotel
Make payment on booking on 4 Jan, upon check in on 10 Jan, informed over counter said no payment receive, so make another payment online and tell them to check again on the 1st payment and provided them proof of transfer, ended up 4 days during stay hotel informed they received 2 payments, ask for refund back to my bank, told take 1 month, so tell them bank into my friend account, said take 1 week. Overall payment handling totally failure and unprofessional.
2.5 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
ポジティブネガ
- Poor payment tracking & management
Payment tracking in this hotel was really a big problem. Booked a AQ room on 04 Jan for my lady friend returning to Thailand on 10 Jan, make payment on the same day, received confirmation letter on 5 Jan, check in on 10 Jan and was told they didn't receive the payment, questioning them why during this period they have not contact me on this issue, ask them to check again and they claimed didn't receive even though send them prove of bank transfer, no choice, make any bank transfer on 10 Jan so my lady friend can check in, during the first 3 days, keep asking them to check the first and second payment status, again claimed not receive, late on the 4th day of the her stay after timeless pursuing this matter, hotel called and informed they received 2 payments on this booking, which in the beginning claimed they didn't receive, tell them refund back to my bank account, they claimed need one month, what a joke, tell them to refund to my lady friend instead since she still staying in, until to her check out on 17 Jan, no fund been return and later told my lady friend over phone call they will transfer into her bank and will receive on 20 Jan. Although the stay was desirable, but the payment handling was really beyond expectation given so many good reviews.
4.3 Deluxe (Foreigner)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Fast and efficient pick up and PCR test
The one night test and go was mandatory. But it was a pleasant experience. The staff are very friendly and efficient.
4.7 Deluxe (Foreigner)
ポジティブネガ
- A bit old and no outside area on the floor we stayed in.
Maybe not brand new but experience and the extra service does it. Would go back again but only for holiday not quarantine.
3.7 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
ポジティブ
ネガ
- พนักงานส่วนใหญ่บริการดี ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
- วันแรกที่เข้าพัก ไม่ได้รับแจ้งว่าจะมีตรวจโควิดในวันถัดมา ไม่ได้เตรียมลงไปตรวจเลยเสรยเวลานิดหน่อยก่อนลงไป
- พนักงานยกกระเป๋าผู้ชาย เป็นคนอยุธยา ผิวคล้ำผมค่อนข้างยาว พูดจาค่อนข้างห้วนๆ ไม่ค่อยสุภาพ วันสุดท้ายเขามาเคาะประตูห้องผม เคาะถี่แล้วไม่พูดแสดงตัวว่าเป็นใคร เปิดประตูมายังจ้องหน้าผม จนผมต้องถามไปว่ามาช่วยยกกระเป๋าใช่ไหม มีวันนึงผมมีปัญหาเรื่องห้องข้างๆเสียงดัง เขาโทรศัพท์ไปถามผิดห้องแล้วมาโทษว่าเป็นเพราะผม complain ทำให้เขาต้องโทรผิดห้อง ซึ่งผมระบุเลขห้องชัดเจนแต่เขาโทรผิดเอง
โดยรวมแล้วดี อาหารค่อนข้างอร่อย พนักงานหลายคน รวมทั้งทีมตรวจโควิดพูดจาสุภาพ ห้องกว้างสบาย ไม่อึดอัด
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The Hotel Personnel did a good job.
- They replied very fast.
- Overall a good experience.
- Even 7 days of quarantine feels like forever.
When you sit in an airplane for many hours, went through several checkpoints in Suvarnabhumi airport. Got your documents approved, it’s a hard last trip to the hotel by hotel bus. At the hotel it’s also no time for relax or fresh air it’s bam bam thank you Sam and the next thing you know is the room that you will be staying in for the next week or more depending on vaccinations and the diplomatic relationships that your government made with Thailand. At the hotel stay I choose Thai food because I love it, best cuisine in the World as I recommend. Food was regular and fresh every day standard and that’s fine with me. I read a lot of reviews before I picked my hotel and that is how I got good food every day. The time in the pool area which the area asq person's could go to have fresh air and exercise if needed. I only met other people there a few times in the end of my stay and socializing is a great deprivation but a necessity in current conditions. I sincerely believe that it was a good stay but it was better on the outside when finished.
4.3 Deluxe Thai Nationality
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nice staff. Big room and comfortable beds
- Meals served way too early especially breakfast as it’s not as if we had anywhere to go. Food was often cold. Need microwave in rooms. Ceiling leaked. No WiFi or tv service when there were thunderstorms
If was fine although my main concern was meals served at weird times. It all good otherwise. It was nice.
4.4 Deluxe
私はこのホテルをお勧めします。部屋は素晴らしく広々としていて、ホテルのスタッフはとても気配りがありプロフェッショナルでした。
4.1 Deluxe
ポジティブネガ
- 彼らはあなたのために部屋を掃除することができませんでした。
完全に良いです。しかし、2回目のcovidテストの後で部屋を掃除できればもっと良かったでしょう。
4.7 Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 優秀なホテルスタッフ/サービス
- 時間通りに配達された食べ物
- とても快適なベッド
- インターネットは安定していて高速です
- テレビの画像は高品質ではありませんでした
- 食べ物はそれほど多様ではありませんでしたが、素晴らしかったです
スタッフは非常に親切で、私が求めたすべてのものに対応し、超高速で効率的でした。部屋はとても広々として快適でした。これにヨガマットの使用と部屋の十分なスペースを提供します。食べ物は常に時間通りで、質は良かったが、よく似た料理でした。 Covid Testingは効率的で迅速で、よく整理されていました。サービスが素晴らしかったのでまたここに滞在します！
4.8 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ
- 食べ物は美味しくて自由に選べます
- テイクアウトを注文できます
- 24時間サービス
- 良い環境
- ホテルの対策はとても良いです
- 良いサービス態度
ホテルのお粥とパスタはとても美味しく、スタッフはとても丁寧です。チェックインするだけで無料の軽食があります。プロセス全体を通してコミュニケーションを心配する必要はありません。ホテルは英語を話すことができます。 tは良い英語を持って、あなたはまた、ホテルと通信するために翻訳ソフトウェアを使用することができます。全体として、このホテルはとても良いです、すべての対策はとても良いです、隔離もとてもスムーズです。
1.5 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブネガ
- 私たちが到着したとき、部屋はひどく汚れていました。彼らは15日間の検疫のために部屋を掃除することを拒否した。彼らはそれが公式の方針であり、15日間の滞在のための厳格な政府の規則であると言いました！私たちをチェックインした男性スタッフは非常に失礼でした！彼は最初に私たちにタバコの煙を完全に吸い込んだ非常に汚れた禁煙室を見せてくれました。私たちは拒否し、フロントデスクに何度か電話をかけた後、彼はイライラしました。彼は私たちに煙のようなにおいがしない部屋を見せてくれた。汚れていました。私たちが部屋の掃除を頼んだとき、彼はそれは不可能であり、政府の公式の方針であると言いました。彼は私たちが部屋を掃除する責任があると私たちに言った。私が部屋を予約したとき、彼らが掃除すると宣伝されていた。
- 食べ物は質が悪く、滞在の70％が寒かった。
注意; 15日間滞在する必要がある場合は、最も不健康なASQホテルに滞在する可能性が最も高くなります。
タイ王国。
5.0 Deluxe
ポジティブネガ
私はタイでの14日間の検疫のためにロイヤルベンジャホテルに滞在しました。このホテルを選ぶことを強くお勧めします。私にとって、そこにあるすべてのものは完璧です。