PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Hip Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
Bewertung mit
559 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 0
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 1
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 2
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 3
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 4
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 5
+29 Fotos
฿5,000 ANZAHLUNG
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 65 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Sunshine Hip Hotel , und Sunshine Hip Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior-Zimmer (eingeschränkte Aussicht) 23
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior-Zimmer (Stadtblick) 23
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Luxuszimmer 23
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Premium Zimmer 27
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Yoga Matte

Das Sunshine Hip Hotel in Nord-Pattaya, Pattaya, ist bei Reisenden sehr beliebt. Von hier aus haben die Gäste leichten Zugang zu allem, was die lebendige Stadt zu bieten hat. Dank seiner günstigen Lage bietet das Hotel einfachen Zugang zu den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt. Das Sunshine Hip Hotel bietet tadellosen Service und alle wesentlichen Annehmlichkeiten, um Reisende zu beleben. Das Hotel bietet kostenloses Wi-Fi in allen Zimmern, 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst, tägliche Zimmerreinigung, 24-Stunden-Rezeption, Wi-Fi in den öffentlichen Bereichen, um unseren Gästen den größtmöglichen Komfort zu gewährleisten. Das Hotel bietet 66 schön eingerichtete Gästezimmer, von denen viele mit LCD-/Plasma-Fernseher, Kleiderständer, kostenlosem Instantkaffee, Bettwäsche und Spiegel ausgestattet sind. Egal ob Sie ein Fitness-Liebhaber sind oder nach einem langen Tag einfach nur abschalten wollen: Die erstklassigen Freizeiteinrichtungen, wie beispielsweise Außenpool, werden Ihnen gefallen. Das Sunshine Hip Hotel ist Ihr One-Stop-Destination für hochwertige Hotelunterkünfte in Pattaya.

Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 20 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
6
Sehr gut
11
Durchschnittlich
3
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sunshine Hip Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇩🇪Waldemar Lutz

Bewertet am 24/01/2022
Angekommen um 08/01/2022
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
Negative
  • Did not have any negative observation.

Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.

🇩🇪T. Burkle

Bewertet am 23/01/2022
Angekommen um 03/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • Employee
  • PCR-Test
  • Room
Negative
  • meal
  • some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)

Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it

🇫🇮Osmo Tirkkonen

Bewertet am 08/01/2022
Angekommen um 04/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • Friendly staff
Negative
  • Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.

A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....

🇧🇪Van Butsele luc

Bewertet am 05/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)

Everything was clear and ok good service the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly Thank you very much

🇺🇸Ronnie Pereira

Bewertet am 28/12/2021
Angekommen um 08/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
Negative
  • None all good

Everything was good from pick up till I left I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back

🇬🇧David Cotterell

Bewertet am 24/12/2021
Angekommen um 06/12/2021
4.3 Premium Room
Positiv     
  • Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
  • Room was spotless
  • Staff very friendly and helpful
  • Informed me straight away on the PCR results
Negative
  • The breakfast was terrible

The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.

I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.

One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.

Great service 👏 👍 👌

🇬🇧Timothy Mutimer

Bewertet am 23/12/2021
Angekommen um 06/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Got my pcr.
  • Friendly staff
Negative
  • No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
  • Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
  • Breakfast cold and not good.
  • Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
  • Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

Got my pcr. Friendly staff No food available from 2pm till next morning. Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good. Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

🇩🇪matthias kuckei

Bewertet am 16/12/2021
Angekommen um 30/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • Wifi
  • Bathroom
  • Service

It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well. Thank you

🇬🇧Ralph Speight

Bewertet am 10/12/2021
Angekommen um 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
Positiv     
  • Well organised and fast.
Negative
  • None.

All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.

🇩🇪Roth Grigori Helmut

Bewertet am 05/12/2021
Angekommen um 18/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (City View)

Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.

🇺🇸Mark Thomas

Bewertet am 30/11/2021
Angekommen um 10/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • Fast
  • Professional
  • Clean
  • Highly recommend
Negative
  • None

Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏

🇸🇪Jose Villar

Bewertet am 27/11/2021
Angekommen um 11/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • Clean room with everything you need.
Negative
  • No balcony

I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time! Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!

🇫🇷Rousseau Michel

Bewertet am 26/11/2021
Angekommen um 04/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
Negative
  • No taxi to go out of hotel

Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel

🇩🇪Jürgen Werkhausen

Bewertet am 26/11/2021
Angekommen um 09/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
Positiv     
  • Freundliches Personal
  • Gut durchorganisiert
  • Sauber
Negative
  • War alles okay

Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen. Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung. Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.

🇫🇮veijo räisänen

Bewertet am 20/11/2021
Angekommen um 01/11/2021
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
Negative
  • No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,

🇫🇷Dominique Miccolis

Bewertet am 19/11/2021
Angekommen um 01/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • Staff friendly and comprehensive
Negative
  • Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative

Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time. Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center

🇫🇮Matti Juhani Siren

Bewertet am 09/11/2021
Angekommen um 01/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
Negative
  • Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel

Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.

🇨🇭Ferrari Marie Christine

Bewertet am 20/10/2021
Angekommen um 16/10/2021
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • Nourriture excellente
Negative
  • Prise de température deux fois par jour

Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente

🇺🇸Daniel Whiteside

Bewertet am 09/10/2021
Angekommen um 06/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
Negative
  • Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.

From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.

Contact me if you have specific questions @[email protected]

🇹🇭SAITHIP SASORN

Bewertet am 02/09/2021
Angekommen um 16/08/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv     
  • Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
Negative
  • No balconies or outside space

The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

436/615 Moo 9 Soi1 Beach Road, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

