Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 65 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 135 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Sunshine Hip Hotel , und Sunshine Hip Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior-Zimmer (eingeschränkte Aussicht) 23m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Yoga Matte
Superior-Zimmer (Stadtblick) 23m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Yoga Matte
Luxuszimmer 23m²
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Yoga Matte
Premium Zimmer 27m²
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Yoga Matte
Das Sunshine Hip Hotel in Nord-Pattaya, Pattaya, ist bei Reisenden sehr beliebt. Von hier aus haben die Gäste leichten Zugang zu allem, was die lebendige Stadt zu bieten hat. Dank seiner günstigen Lage bietet das Hotel einfachen Zugang zu den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt. Das Sunshine Hip Hotel bietet tadellosen Service und alle wesentlichen Annehmlichkeiten, um Reisende zu beleben. Das Hotel bietet kostenloses Wi-Fi in allen Zimmern, 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst, tägliche Zimmerreinigung, 24-Stunden-Rezeption, Wi-Fi in den öffentlichen Bereichen, um unseren Gästen den größtmöglichen Komfort zu gewährleisten. Das Hotel bietet 66 schön eingerichtete Gästezimmer, von denen viele mit LCD-/Plasma-Fernseher, Kleiderständer, kostenlosem Instantkaffee, Bettwäsche und Spiegel ausgestattet sind. Egal ob Sie ein Fitness-Liebhaber sind oder nach einem langen Tag einfach nur abschalten wollen: Die erstklassigen Freizeiteinrichtungen, wie beispielsweise Außenpool, werden Ihnen gefallen. Das Sunshine Hip Hotel ist Ihr One-Stop-Destination für hochwertige Hotelunterkünfte in Pattaya.
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 20 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sunshine Hip Hotel
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Sunshine Hip HotelSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv
Negative
- Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
- Did not have any negative observation.
Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv Negative
- meal
- some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)
Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv Negative
- Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.
A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Everything was clear and ok good service
the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly
Thank you very much
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv
Negative
- When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
Everything was good from pick up till I left
I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back
4.3 Premium Room
Positiv
Negative
- Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
- Room was spotless
- Staff very friendly and helpful
- Informed me straight away on the PCR results
- The breakfast was terrible
The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.
I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.
One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.
Great service 👏 👍 👌
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Got my pcr.
- Friendly staff
- No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
- Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
- Breakfast cold and not good.
- Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
- Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )
Got my pcr.
Friendly staff
No food available from 2pm till next morning.
Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good.
Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv
It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well.
Thank you
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
Positiv Negative
All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.
4.3 Superior Room (City View)
Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv
Negative
- Fast
- Professional
- Clean
- Highly recommend
Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv
Negative
- Clean room with everything you need.
I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time!
Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv
Negative
- Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
- No taxi to go out of hotel
Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
Positiv
Negative
- Freundliches Personal
- Gut durchorganisiert
- Sauber
Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen.
Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung.
Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
Negative
- No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv
Negative
- Staff friendly and comprehensive
- Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative
Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time.
Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv
Negative
- There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
- Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel
Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv Negative
- Prise de température deux fois par jour
Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv
Negative
- SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
- Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.
From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.
Contact me if you have specific questions @[email protected]
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positiv
Negative
- Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
- No balconies or outside space
The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.
