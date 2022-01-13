PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
Bewertung mit
1432 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 75 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Vibharam Laemchabang

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior-Suite 80
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Familiensuite 125
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe Familiensuite 160
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte

Ihre beste Wahl für alternative staatliche Quarantäne (ASQ) oder alternative lokale Quarantäne (ALQ) in Pattaya, Thailand. Beginnen Sie Ihren Urlaub sofort, während Sie sich in Quarantäne akklimatisieren.

Jedes Zimmer verfügt über einen eigenen Balkon, auf dem Sie das Sonnenlicht, die frische Seeluft und die herrliche Aussicht auf Pattaya genießen können. Nur eine 90-minütige Fahrt vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi Bangkok entfernt. Ein Flughafentransfer ist im Paket enthalten.

Machen Sie Ihren Quarantäne-Aufenthalt bei uns zum Beginn eines fantastischen Urlaubserlebnisses mit unseren großartigen Hoteleinrichtungen und freundlichem Service.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • J HOTEL PATTAYA
  • TEST & GO PACKAGE
  • 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
  • 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
  • ✅ Private pick up service.
  • ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
  • ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
  • ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 5 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
2
Sehr gut
3
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
🇨🇲Folefac Tanya Nkenglefac

Bewertet am 13/01/2022
Angekommen um 05/01/2022
3.5 Junior Suite
Positiv     
  • Very helpful
Negative
  • No actual negative about the staff

The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.

🇫🇷LILIAN BARREYRE

Bewertet am 27/12/2021
Angekommen um 08/12/2021
5.0 Junior Suite
Positiv     
  • Perfect

Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.

🇳🇱Fredericus Faas

Bewertet am 20/09/2021
Angekommen um 15/09/2021
4.0 Junior Suite
Positiv     
  • Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
  • There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
Negative
  • There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.

Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.

With regards, Fred Faas

🇺🇸Laurie Bastien

Bewertet am 27/08/2021
Angekommen um 10/08/2021
4.8 Family Suite
Positiv     
  • Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
  • good internet
  • good food and plenty of food
  • able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
  • family room was very spacious

The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.

🇬🇧Paul Bergin

Bewertet am 02/08/2021
Angekommen um 05/07/2021
3.8 Junior Suite
Positiv     
  • Glückliches aufmerksames Personal
Negative
  • WLAN manchmal getrennt

Dies war ein großartiges Hotel zum Übernachten. Das Personal ist so hilfsbereit und lustig. Sie würden zu 7-11 gehen und dir ein paar Leckereien abholen. Essen war gut und immer pünktlich. Der große Balkon war großartig, man öffnete die Türen und fühlte sich wie draußen!

Adresse / Karte

221 Moo 6 Soi 5 North Pattaya Rd, Naklua, Banglamung, Chon Buri 20150

