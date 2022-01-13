Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 75 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Vibharam Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior-Suite 80m²
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Familiensuiten
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Netflix
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Familiensuite 125m²
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe Familiensuite 160m²
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Ihre beste Wahl für alternative staatliche Quarantäne (ASQ) oder alternative lokale Quarantäne (ALQ) in Pattaya, Thailand. Beginnen Sie Ihren Urlaub sofort, während Sie sich in Quarantäne akklimatisieren.
Jedes Zimmer verfügt über einen eigenen Balkon, auf dem Sie das Sonnenlicht, die frische Seeluft und die herrliche Aussicht auf Pattaya genießen können. Nur eine 90-minütige Fahrt vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi Bangkok entfernt. Ein Flughafentransfer ist im Paket enthalten.
Machen Sie Ihren Quarantäne-Aufenthalt bei uns zum Beginn eines fantastischen Urlaubserlebnisses mit unseren großartigen Hoteleinrichtungen und freundlichem Service.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 5 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Hotel J Pattaya
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Hotel J PattayaSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
3.5 Junior Suite
Positiv Negative
- No actual negative about the staff
The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.
5.0 Junior Suite
Positiv
Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.
4.0 Junior Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
- There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
- There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.
Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.
With regards, Fred Faas
4.8 Family Suite
Positiv
- Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
- good internet
- good food and plenty of food
- able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
- family room was very spacious
The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.
3.8 Junior Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Glückliches aufmerksames Personal
Dies war ein großartiges Hotel zum Übernachten. Das Personal ist so hilfsbereit und lustig. Sie würden zu 7-11 gehen und dir ein paar Leckereien abholen. Essen war gut und immer pünktlich. Der große Balkon war großartig, man öffnete die Türen und fühlte sich wie draußen!
