8.4
rating with
794 reviews
Updated on February 27, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Booking requests for Splash Beach Resort are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in the heart of Mai Khao beach, the longest beach on Phuket, look no further than Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket. The resort is situated at the northwest coast of the island and is part of Sirinart National Park.

As Phuket’s only integrated resort complex on Mai Khao beach, it has the island’s largest single-structure conference center and also Splash Jungle Waterpark set within the resort. Guests of the resort has privileges and direct access to the waterpark where they can enjoy thrilling rides such as Boomerango, a reverse free fall off a vertical wall; a six level wave pool, and an aqua play pool for younger children. For those that prefer less of an adrenaline rush can opt to relax and float through the 335-meter lazy river. The waterpark also has a sandy pool with direct access to the beach. There are 8 restaurants and bars serving authentic Thai cuisine, international cuisine at all-day dining restaurant and drinks and light snacks at the resort. To enter the waterpark, additional charges may apply.

Surrounded by 47 acres of landscaped gardens, the property has 615 rooms, suites, apartments, penthouses and pool villas, offering a wide range of accommodation options. The resort offers practical, functional and comfortable lodging for all. This resort caters to everyone, from multi-generation groups, families, young couples and is well equipped to host destination weddings and MICE groups. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket hits the spot in many ways.

