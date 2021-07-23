Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Anantara Phuket Suites & Villas in a prioritized manner, and Anantara Phuket Suites & Villas will directly collect payment from you.

Anantara Phuket Suites & Villas is no longer operating as an ASLQ .



Enjoy unrivalled privacy and world-class healthcare on your arrival in Thailand with our luxurious 14-day quarantine packages. Touch down to safety and serenity amid tropical gardens in northern Phuket with spacious, comfortable accommodation, fully sanitised airport transfer, full-board dining, health screening and more. All our Alternative Quarantine (AQ) packages have been developed in partnership with Bangkok Hospital Phuket, transforming every quarantine stay into a luxurious wellness experience. Whether you are a Thai citizen, an international traveller, or an expatriate returning to your family, our all-inclusive, government-approved packages ensure a safe and comfortable stay. Settle into a luxurious haven of comfort for your quarantine stay. All our spacious suites and villas feature a private balcony with garden views or a private courtyard with your own pool. Quarantine packages also include complimentary WiFi, so you can stay connected with loved ones and colleagues throughout your stay.

Amenities / Features 2 times Covid-19 screening tests were conducted on property by Doctor

Certificate report on status of each patient under observation Official Covid-19 free certificate prior to the patient's release

Accommodation in private pool villa

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

Complimentary high speed internet

Designated area for periodic screening tests

Twice daily temperature check

Nursing service

