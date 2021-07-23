Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Anantara Phuket Suites & Villas is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
Enjoy unrivalled privacy and world-class healthcare on your arrival in Thailand with our luxurious 14-day quarantine packages. Touch down to safety and serenity amid tropical gardens in northern Phuket with spacious, comfortable accommodation, fully sanitised airport transfer, full-board dining, health screening and more.
All our Alternative Quarantine (AQ) packages have been developed in partnership with Bangkok Hospital Phuket, transforming every quarantine stay into a luxurious wellness experience. Whether you are a Thai citizen, an international traveller, or an expatriate returning to your family, our all-inclusive, government-approved packages ensure a safe and comfortable stay.
Settle into a luxurious haven of comfort for your quarantine stay. All our spacious suites and villas feature a private balcony with garden views or a private courtyard with your own pool. Quarantine packages also include complimentary WiFi, so you can stay connected with loved ones and colleagues throughout your stay.
Amenities / Features
- 2 times Covid-19 screening tests were conducted on property by Doctor
- Certificate report on status of each patient under observation Official Covid-19 free certificate prior to the patient's release
- Accommodation in private pool villa
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Complimentary high speed internet
- Designated area for periodic screening tests
- Twice daily temperature check
- Nursing service
Score
4.9/5
Excellent
Based on 2 reviews
If you were a guest at Anantara Phuket Suites & Villas
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
5.0 Two Bedroom Pool Villa
Positives
Negatives
- the kindness, responsiveness and efficiency of all staff
we had a beautiful comfortable villa with 2 bedrooms, 1 large swimming pool and 1 garden: very pleasant when you are in your forties! the food is excellent with a large choice of dishes of various nationalities ... a very big thank you to this wonderful team '' occupies customers perfectly
4.8 One Bedroom Pool Villa
Positives
Negatives
- Excellent and highly professional reservations team
- Food menu is extensive with plenty of options
- Food arrived hot every meal, was fresh and delicious
- ASQ precautions were taken seriously: all daily routines observed on-time every time
- The use of WhatsApp or Line for communications with resort services was absolutely tops.
- Nurses and resort services friendly cheerful and extremely helpful
- Accomodation: ideal if you wanted to relax or work from Quarantine, which I did. Having the small private garden and pool allowed some sense of freedom
- Great bathroom and shower, shame to be alone!
- Also has washing machine and drier, which is a plus for me.
- None really. Dont leave the doors open dusk or dawn or the mosquitoes are an issue.
All in all, as good as quarantine can be. This was a last minute option for me, as I was rejected at the last minute for the Phuket Sandbox. Really dont feel I have missed much by not being part of the Sandbox. ( I live in Thailand). If you can afford it, do your quarantine here. While expensive it is still good value for money. An easy and pleasant 14 days.