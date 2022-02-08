CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

We Valley Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8
通过
1301条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2013, We Valley Boutique Hotel is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel lies 4 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. The hotel is located only 300 meters away from the Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Convention Centre and Stadium. We Valley Boutique Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. We Valley Boutique Hotel is home to 63 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at We Valley Boutique Hotel.

如果您是We Valley Boutique Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 We Valley Boutique Hotel
地址/地图

301/1 Moo.1 T.Changpuag A.Muang Chiangmai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

