We Valley Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Built in 2013, We Valley Boutique Hotel is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel lies 4 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. The hotel is located only 300 meters away from the Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Convention Centre and Stadium. We Valley Boutique Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. We Valley Boutique Hotel is home to 63 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at We Valley Boutique Hotel.