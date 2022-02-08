CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

We Valley Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8
note avec
1301 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
We Valley Boutique Hotel - Image 0
We Valley Boutique Hotel - Image 1
We Valley Boutique Hotel - Image 2
We Valley Boutique Hotel - Image 3
We Valley Boutique Hotel - Image 4
We Valley Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+19 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2013, We Valley Boutique Hotel is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel lies 4 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. The hotel is located only 300 meters away from the Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Convention Centre and Stadium. We Valley Boutique Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. We Valley Boutique Hotel is home to 63 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at We Valley Boutique Hotel.

Adresse / Carte

301/1 Moo.1 T.Changpuag A.Muang Chiangmai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

