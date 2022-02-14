Way Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

PATTAYA TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, nightlife area of Pattaya city, Way Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 3 KM from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Sanctuary of Truth, Sanctuary of Truth (Prasat Sut Ja-Tum), Hat Naklua Beach. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, 24-hour front desk. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including watersports equipment rentals, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, solarium, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Way Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

555/86 Moo.5 Naklua Rd. Soi 12 Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

