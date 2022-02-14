Way Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, nightlife area of Pattaya city, Way Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 3 KM from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Sanctuary of Truth, Sanctuary of Truth (Prasat Sut Ja-Tum), Hat Naklua Beach. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, 24-hour front desk. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including watersports equipment rentals, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, solarium, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Way Hotel hits the spot in many ways.