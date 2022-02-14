PATTAYA TEST & GO

Way Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
Bewertung mit
1724 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
Way Hotel - Image 0
Way Hotel - Image 1
Way Hotel - Image 2
Way Hotel - Image 3
Way Hotel - Image 4
Way Hotel - Image 5
+45 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, nightlife area of Pattaya city, Way Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 3 KM from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Sanctuary of Truth, Sanctuary of Truth (Prasat Sut Ja-Tum), Hat Naklua Beach. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, 24-hour front desk. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including watersports equipment rentals, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, solarium, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Way Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Way Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Way Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

555/86 Moo.5 Naklua Rd. Soi 12 Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
611 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
659 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
Bewertung mit
2305 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
5085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
Bewertung mit
4921 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
Bewertung mit
3486 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU