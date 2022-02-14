PATTAYA TEST & GO

Way Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
คะแนนจาก
1724
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Way Hotel - Image 0
Way Hotel - Image 1
Way Hotel - Image 2
Way Hotel - Image 3
Way Hotel - Image 4
Way Hotel - Image 5
+45 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, nightlife area of Pattaya city, Way Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 3 KM from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Sanctuary of Truth, Sanctuary of Truth (Prasat Sut Ja-Tum), Hat Naklua Beach. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, 24-hour front desk. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including watersports equipment rentals, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, solarium, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Way Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Way Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Way Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

555/86 Moo.5 Naklua Rd. Soi 12 Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
659 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2305 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4921 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3486 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU