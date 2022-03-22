Tri Gong Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Trigong Residence is ideally situated in Old City; one of the city's most popular locales. The excitement of the city center is only 0.7 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to New Louis's Custom tailors, Noina Art Studio, Parpao Temple give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by Trigong Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, chapel, daily housekeeping, fireplace, infirmary to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 17 rooms spread over 2 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including solarium, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Trigong Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.