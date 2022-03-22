Tri Gong Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Trigong Residence is ideally situated in Old City; one of the city's most popular locales. The excitement of the city center is only 0.7 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to New Louis's Custom tailors, Noina Art Studio, Parpao Temple give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by Trigong Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, chapel, daily housekeeping, fireplace, infirmary to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 17 rooms spread over 2 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including solarium, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Trigong Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Karte

8/8 Lane 1 Sripoom Rd. Sripoom Sub-dist Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

