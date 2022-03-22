CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Tri Gong Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2
note avec
317 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Tri Gong Hotel - Image 0
Tri Gong Hotel - Image 1
Tri Gong Hotel - Image 2
Tri Gong Hotel - Image 3
Tri Gong Hotel - Image 4
Tri Gong Hotel - Image 5
+24 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Trigong Residence is ideally situated in Old City; one of the city's most popular locales. The excitement of the city center is only 0.7 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to New Louis's Custom tailors, Noina Art Studio, Parpao Temple give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by Trigong Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, chapel, daily housekeeping, fireplace, infirmary to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 17 rooms spread over 2 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including solarium, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Trigong Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Tri Gong Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Tri Gong Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

8/8 Lane 1 Sripoom Rd. Sripoom Sub-dist Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU