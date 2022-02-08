BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Prestige Nana - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
通过
31条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Prestige Nana - Image 0
The Prestige Nana - Image 1
The Prestige Nana - Image 2
The Prestige Nana - Image 3
The Prestige Nana - Image 4
The Prestige Nana - Image 5
+8 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Sukhumvit, The Prestige Nana is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Prestige Nana offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, family room, laundry service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Prestige Nana is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Prestige Nana的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Prestige Nana
查看所有评论

地址/地图

8/5-6 Soi Sukhumvit 3 (Nana Nua) Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey-Nua Wattana,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

曼谷素坤逸11巷11号酒店
8.9

830 评论
฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3

815 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4

1762 评论
฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4

4289 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU