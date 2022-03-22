Sugar Marina Resort-CLIFFHANGER-Aonang - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Sugar Marina Resort-CLIFFHANGER-Aonang 位于甲米奥南，是游客的热门选择。酒店距离市中心仅 16 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家甲米酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。仅举几例酒店的设施，包括 24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时前台。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店提供一流的设施，包括健身中心、室外游泳池、游泳池（儿童）、花园，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。 Sugar Marina Resort-CLIFFHANGER-Aonang 是在甲米寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之地。