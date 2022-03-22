Sugar Marina Resort-CLIFFHANGER-Aonang - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Sugar Marina Resort-CLIFFHANGER-Aonang, located in Ao Nang, Krabi, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 16 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Sugar Marina Resort-CLIFFHANGER-Aonang is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Krabi.