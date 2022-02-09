SiRi Oriental Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, The Warehouse Bangkok is ideally situated in Khaosan; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 8km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Chao Phor Seua, Tiger God Shrine, Ministry of Justice - Supreme Court. At The Warehouse Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the The Warehouse Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.