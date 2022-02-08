BANGKOK TEST & GO

SiRi Oriental Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
1827 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
SiRi Oriental Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
SiRi Oriental Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
SiRi Oriental Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
SiRi Oriental Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
SiRi Oriental Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
SiRi Oriental Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+42 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, The Warehouse Bangkok is ideally situated in Khaosan; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 8km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Chao Phor Seua, Tiger God Shrine, Ministry of Justice - Supreme Court. At The Warehouse Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the The Warehouse Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei SiRi Oriental Bangkok Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR SiRi Oriental Bangkok Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

120 Bunsiri Road, San Chao Por Sua, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200 THAILAND, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
Bewertung mit
1324 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
1352 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
609 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
Bewertung mit
2062 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
Bewertung mit
7337 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU