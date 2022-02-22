PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sabai Inn - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
通过
1216条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
Sabai Inn - Image 0
Sabai Inn - Image 1
Sabai Inn - Image 2
Sabai Inn - Image 3
Sabai Inn - Image 4
Sabai Inn - Image 5
+17 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Providing the perfect balance between warm hospitality and the exotic charm of a beach property, Sabai Inn is an intimate and comfortable option placed in the heart of the city. Visitors are a leisurely stroll away from Pattaya’s city center, 20 minutes from more than 15 golf courses, and 10 minutes from Pattaya’s main attractions. With a total of 67 superbly designed guestrooms and suites, the interiors have been decorated with present-day fixtures offering tranquil and modern ambience. Take advantage of the property’s fine facilities including internet access, an outdoor swimming pool, and a full-sized pool and snooker tables. The enviable location and trendy interiors will make it difficult to forget Sabai Inn.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Sabai Inn的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Sabai Inn
查看所有评论

地址/地图

380/5 Mu 9, Soi 2, Nongprue, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6

1288 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7

412 评论
฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU