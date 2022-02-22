Sabai Inn - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Providing the perfect balance between warm hospitality and the exotic charm of a beach property, Sabai Inn is an intimate and comfortable option placed in the heart of the city. Visitors are a leisurely stroll away from Pattaya’s city center, 20 minutes from more than 15 golf courses, and 10 minutes from Pattaya’s main attractions. With a total of 67 superbly designed guestrooms and suites, the interiors have been decorated with present-day fixtures offering tranquil and modern ambience. Take advantage of the property’s fine facilities including internet access, an outdoor swimming pool, and a full-sized pool and snooker tables. The enviable location and trendy interiors will make it difficult to forget Sabai Inn.

