PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sabai Inn - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8

1216 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Providing the perfect balance between warm hospitality and the exotic charm of a beach property, Sabai Inn is an intimate and comfortable option placed in the heart of the city. Visitors are a leisurely stroll away from Pattaya’s city center, 20 minutes from more than 15 golf courses, and 10 minutes from Pattaya’s main attractions. With a total of 67 superbly designed guestrooms and suites, the interiors have been decorated with present-day fixtures offering tranquil and modern ambience. Take advantage of the property’s fine facilities including internet access, an outdoor swimming pool, and a full-sized pool and snooker tables. The enviable location and trendy interiors will make it difficult to forget Sabai Inn.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sabai Inn 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sabai Inn
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

380/5 Mu 9, Soi 2, Nongprue, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

