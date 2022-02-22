PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sabai Inn - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
Bewertung mit
1216 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 22, 2022
Sabai Inn - Image 0
Sabai Inn - Image 1
Sabai Inn - Image 2
Sabai Inn - Image 3
Sabai Inn - Image 4
Sabai Inn - Image 5
+17 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Providing the perfect balance between warm hospitality and the exotic charm of a beach property, Sabai Inn is an intimate and comfortable option placed in the heart of the city. Visitors are a leisurely stroll away from Pattaya’s city center, 20 minutes from more than 15 golf courses, and 10 minutes from Pattaya’s main attractions. With a total of 67 superbly designed guestrooms and suites, the interiors have been decorated with present-day fixtures offering tranquil and modern ambience. Take advantage of the property’s fine facilities including internet access, an outdoor swimming pool, and a full-sized pool and snooker tables. The enviable location and trendy interiors will make it difficult to forget Sabai Inn.

380/5 Mu 9, Soi 2, Nongprue, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

