KRABI TEST & GO

Peaceful Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.6
通过
275条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Peaceful Resort - Image 0
Peaceful Resort - Image 1
Peaceful Resort - Image 2
Peaceful Resort - Image 3
Peaceful Resort - Image 4
Peaceful Resort - Image 5
+15 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Baan Long Beach, Peaceful Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Koh Lanta. Only 2km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Peaceful Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in public areas, a concierge, bicycle rentals, a car park, and family room. Guests can choose from 6 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including a garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at Peaceful Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Peaceful Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Peaceful Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

9 Moo 3, Long Beach, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5

92 评论
฿-1
帕南兰达度假村
8.2

330 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU