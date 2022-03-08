Peaceful Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Nestled in the heart of Baan Long Beach, Peaceful Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Koh Lanta. Only 2km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Peaceful Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in public areas, a concierge, bicycle rentals, a car park, and family room. Guests can choose from 6 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including a garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at Peaceful Resort.