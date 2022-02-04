Par conséquent, les hôtels de Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
We will refund the full amount of
- a high-risk contact case.
- Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
- 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
- Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments.
- change date free of charge.
Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults
Standard Double Bed With Breakfast 25m²
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Cafetière
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Superior Twin Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Cafetière
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Superior Double Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Cafetière
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Espace de travail
Situé à Naiyang, l'Ideo Phuket Hotel est l'endroit idéal pour découvrir Phuket et ses environs. Situé à seulement 32 km du centre-ville, les clients sont bien situés pour profiter des attractions et des activités de la ville. Les principaux sites de la ville, tels que Collection d'art unique, Plage de Nai Yang, Wat Mongkol Wararam, sont proches de l'hôtel moderne. Profitez d'une profusion de services et d'équipements hors pair dans cet hôtel de Phuket. WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, ménage quotidien, sécurité 24h/24, réception 24h/24, check-in/out express ne sont que quelques-uns des équipements qui différencient l'Ideo Phuket Hotel des autres hôtels de la ville. Toutes les chambres disposent d'équipements bien pensés pour assurer un sentiment de confort inégalé. Tout au long de la journée, vous pourrez profiter de l'atmosphère relaxante du jardin. Ideo Phuket Hotel est votre destination unique pour un hébergement hôtelier de qualité à Phuket.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
- *Breakfast included
- *Minibar, eau, café et thé gratuits en chambre (tous les jours)
- *internet TV , Netflix available
- *Vélo gratuit (sous réserve de disponibilité)
- *Masque facial désinfecté et vaporisateur d'alcool gratuits dans la chambre
- *Clean room daily
- *Pick-up Service From The Airport included
But
4.8/5
Excellent
Basé sur 8 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Par conséquent, les hôtels de Phuket
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
4.2 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
Positifs Négatifs
- Not a lot of things to visited close around
a place to go, if you want be peacefull, quiet and far from the busy tourists places. Close to the beach.
5.0 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
Positifs
Négatifs
- Lovely and helpful staff
- Free bicycles to borrow
- Quiet place
- Close to the Sea
- Close to supermarkets
Ideo Phuket is a very nice, clean hotel. It is quiet, close to the Sea, food shops and supermarkets. The manager and the whole staff are very helpful and friendly. I can highly recommend staying here during Phuket Sandbox.
4.6 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Service
- Responding time
- Cleaning
- Position
- Staff)
I felt really home .
Since I booked they help me with everything by Wa and even for pcr and other technical thing !
Position is great and the beach is super !!!
4.9 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Workers were very professional
- 従業員がとても良い
- Rooms clean and modern
- 部屋は清潔でモダン
- Super close to the beach
- 海にとても近い
- Cheap and delicious food nearby
- 近場の食事は安くて美味しい
- Smart TV in the room
- インターネットテレビがある
- Quiet area
- 静かなエリア
- Staff speaks English
- 英語が話せるスタッフ
- For one day, the internet was spotty
- 一日だけ、インターネットが繋がりにくかった
First off, the staff is great. They respond super quick and are genuinely friendly. The beds are comfortable, the rooms are bright and well decorated, the area is quiet and the rooms had smart TVs. There are two beaches nearby, Nai Yang beach is a five minute walk from the hotel and Nai Thon beach is 10 min drive. Food is easily accessible from the hotel. Food carts, European food, bakery, and outdoor market all within a 10 minute walk. When we wanted to do some exploring, the hotel arranged for to scooters to be brought to us. My wife and I will definitely be going back.
ここのスタッフはとても素晴らしい人たちです。彼らは非常に迅速に対応してくれて、とてもフレンドリーです。 ベッドは快適で、部屋も明るく清潔で、周りも静かです。インターネットが使えるテレビもあります。近くには2つのビーチがあり、ナイヤンビーチはホテルから徒歩5分、ナイトンビーチはバイクで10分です。食事処はホテルから簡単にアクセスできます。 フードカート、ヨーロッパ料理、ベーカリー、市場はすべて徒歩10分圏内にあります。バイクを借りる際、ホテルが全て手配してくれました。是非また利用したい素敵なホテルです。
4.7 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants.
- Wifi ok for TV but lagged for video conferencing. The staff upgraded their modem while we were there and we did notice slight improvements. My AIS data plan helped as a back up.
When we return to Phuket, Ideo will be the first place we book. Great prices for budget travelers with new modern room designs. Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants. Helped acquire rental motorcycle and answered all questions about transportation to Koh Samui. Hotel restaurant was temporarily closed due to Covid, however I rated 5 stars because they offered a phone call service for food delivery from local great restaurants.
Thank You Ideo Phuket!
J&J
4.8 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Super friendly and helpful staff
- Rooms cleaned every day
- Hoo Lek is a very good dog
- Able to extend stay easily
- Great view from room
- Easy to walk to the beach and shops
- Great value for money
- Room is clean and modern
- Good appliances - AC, kettle, microwave
- Complimentary coffee and tea
- Spacious room with desk and bench
- Umbrellas, beach mats, towels available
- Staff organized COVID checks for us
- Good laundry service
- Close to the airport
- Sometimes wifi cut out, but not very often
We loved our stay at Ideo! The staff is so friendly, the room is so nice, and it's near the beach, walking trails, restaurants, and shops. The room is spacious and clean with good, working appliances and a beautiful view of the garden. If we are ever back in Phuket we will definitely stay here again!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Excellent service et personnel
- Super clair et confortable
- Emplacement génial
Très bien situé avec peu de monde autour. Tellement reconnaissant pour le personnel attentionné et les chambres propres! Aime ça!!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel chaleureux, services cocooning, sourires ensoleillés :)
- Rien à dire car négatif, tout est parfait !
Merci à "Miss Mon" et son équipe pour leur accueil chaleureux et souriant tout au long de mon séjour, la chambre était super, l'ambiance est familiale avec des gens simples, on ne se sent pas du tout dans un hôtel, mais plutôt dans une maison d'hôtes avec service attentionné, tout ce que j'aime! Merci encore et continuez comme ça ! ne changez rien :)
