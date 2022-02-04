Deshalb Hotels in Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Workers were very professional

従業員がとても良い

Rooms clean and modern

部屋は清潔でモダン

Super close to the beach

海にとても近い

Cheap and delicious food nearby

近場の食事は安くて美味しい

Smart TV in the room

インターネットテレビがある

Quiet area

静かなエリア

Staff speaks English

英語が話せるスタッフ

For one day, the internet was spotty

一日だけ、インターネットが繋がりにくかった

First off, the staff is great. They respond super quick and are genuinely friendly. The beds are comfortable, the rooms are bright and well decorated, the area is quiet and the rooms had smart TVs. There are two beaches nearby, Nai Yang beach is a five minute walk from the hotel and Nai Thon beach is 10 min drive. Food is easily accessible from the hotel. Food carts, European food, bakery, and outdoor market all within a 10 minute walk. When we wanted to do some exploring, the hotel arranged for to scooters to be brought to us. My wife and I will definitely be going back. ここのスタッフはとても素晴らしい人たちです。彼らは非常に迅速に対応してくれて、とてもフレンドリーです。 ベッドは快適で、部屋も明るく清潔で、周りも静かです。インターネットが使えるテレビもあります。近くには2つのビーチがあり、ナイヤンビーチはホテルから徒歩5分、ナイトンビーチはバイクで10分です。食事処はホテルから簡単にアクセスできます。 フードカート、ヨーロッパ料理、ベーカリー、市場はすべて徒歩10分圏内にあります。バイクを借りる際、ホテルが全て手配してくれました。是非また利用したい素敵なホテルです。