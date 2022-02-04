Deshalb Hotels in Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
We will refund the full amount of
- a high-risk contact case.
- Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
- 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
- Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments.
- change date free of charge.
Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults
Standard Double Bed With Breakfast 25m²
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
Maximal von 2 Adults
Superior Twin Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
Maximal von 2 Adults
Superior Double Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
Das Ideo Phuket Hotel in Naiyang ist der perfekte Ort, um Phuket und seine Umgebung zu erleben. Das Hotel liegt nur 32 km vom Stadtzentrum entfernt und bietet eine gute Lage, um die Attraktionen und Aktivitäten der Stadt zu genießen. Dieses moderne Hotel befindet sich in der Nähe beliebter Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt wie der Unique Art Collection, Nai Yang Beach, Wat Mongkol Wararam. Profitieren Sie in diesem Hotel in Phuket von einer Fülle an unvergleichlichen Dienstleistungen und Annehmlichkeiten. Kostenloses WLAN in allen Zimmern, täglicher Reinigungsservice, 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst, 24-Stunden-Rezeption, Express Check-in/Check-out sind nur einige der vielen Einrichtungen, die das Ideo Phuket Hotel von anderen Hotels in der Stadt abheben. Alle Gästezimmer bieten durchdachte Annehmlichkeiten, um ein unvergleichliches Gefühl von Komfort zu gewährleisten. Den ganzen Tag über können Sie die entspannende Atmosphäre des Gartens genießen. Das Ideo Phuket Hotel ist Ihr One-Stop-Destination für hochwertige Hotelunterkünfte in Phuket.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
- *Breakfast included
- *Kostenlose Minibar, Wasser, Kaffee und Tee im Zimmer (täglich)
- *internet TV , Netflix available
- *Kostenloses Fahrrad (je nach Verfügbarkeit)
- *Kostenlose desinfizierte Gesichtsmaske und Alkoholspray im Zimmer
- *Clean room daily
- *Pick-up Service From The Airport included
Ergebnis
4.8/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 8 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Deshalb Hotels in Phuket
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Deshalb Hotels in PhuketSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.2 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
Positiv Negative
- Not a lot of things to visited close around
a place to go, if you want be peacefull, quiet and far from the busy tourists places. Close to the beach.
5.0 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
Positiv
Negative
- Lovely and helpful staff
- Free bicycles to borrow
- Quiet place
- Close to the Sea
- Close to supermarkets
Ideo Phuket is a very nice, clean hotel. It is quiet, close to the Sea, food shops and supermarkets. The manager and the whole staff are very helpful and friendly. I can highly recommend staying here during Phuket Sandbox.
4.6 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positiv
Negative
- Service
- Responding time
- Cleaning
- Position
- Staff)
I felt really home .
Since I booked they help me with everything by Wa and even for pcr and other technical thing !
Position is great and the beach is super !!!
4.9 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positiv
Negative
- Workers were very professional
- 従業員がとても良い
- Rooms clean and modern
- 部屋は清潔でモダン
- Super close to the beach
- 海にとても近い
- Cheap and delicious food nearby
- 近場の食事は安くて美味しい
- Smart TV in the room
- インターネットテレビがある
- Quiet area
- 静かなエリア
- Staff speaks English
- 英語が話せるスタッフ
- For one day, the internet was spotty
- 一日だけ、インターネットが繋がりにくかった
First off, the staff is great. They respond super quick and are genuinely friendly. The beds are comfortable, the rooms are bright and well decorated, the area is quiet and the rooms had smart TVs. There are two beaches nearby, Nai Yang beach is a five minute walk from the hotel and Nai Thon beach is 10 min drive. Food is easily accessible from the hotel. Food carts, European food, bakery, and outdoor market all within a 10 minute walk. When we wanted to do some exploring, the hotel arranged for to scooters to be brought to us. My wife and I will definitely be going back.
ここのスタッフはとても素晴らしい人たちです。彼らは非常に迅速に対応してくれて、とてもフレンドリーです。 ベッドは快適で、部屋も明るく清潔で、周りも静かです。インターネットが使えるテレビもあります。近くには2つのビーチがあり、ナイヤンビーチはホテルから徒歩5分、ナイトンビーチはバイクで10分です。食事処はホテルから簡単にアクセスできます。 フードカート、ヨーロッパ料理、ベーカリー、市場はすべて徒歩10分圏内にあります。バイクを借りる際、ホテルが全て手配してくれました。是非また利用したい素敵なホテルです。
4.7 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positiv
Negative
- Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants.
- Wifi ok for TV but lagged for video conferencing. The staff upgraded their modem while we were there and we did notice slight improvements. My AIS data plan helped as a back up.
When we return to Phuket, Ideo will be the first place we book. Great prices for budget travelers with new modern room designs. Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants. Helped acquire rental motorcycle and answered all questions about transportation to Koh Samui. Hotel restaurant was temporarily closed due to Covid, however I rated 5 stars because they offered a phone call service for food delivery from local great restaurants.
Thank You Ideo Phuket!
J&J
4.8 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positiv
Negative
- Super friendly and helpful staff
- Rooms cleaned every day
- Hoo Lek is a very good dog
- Able to extend stay easily
- Great view from room
- Easy to walk to the beach and shops
- Great value for money
- Room is clean and modern
- Good appliances - AC, kettle, microwave
- Complimentary coffee and tea
- Spacious room with desk and bench
- Umbrellas, beach mats, towels available
- Staff organized COVID checks for us
- Good laundry service
- Close to the airport
- Sometimes wifi cut out, but not very often
We loved our stay at Ideo! The staff is so friendly, the room is so nice, and it's near the beach, walking trails, restaurants, and shops. The room is spacious and clean with good, working appliances and a beautiful view of the garden. If we are ever back in Phuket we will definitely stay here again!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positiv
Negative
- Super Service und Personal
- Super übersichtlich und komfortabel
- Tolle Lage
Tolle Lage mit wenigen Leuten in der Nähe. Vielen Dank für das fürsorgliche Personal und die sauberen Zimmer! Liebe das!!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positiv
Negative
- Herzliches Personal, Verwöhnservice, sonniges Lächeln :)
- Nichts negatives zu sagen, alles ist perfekt!
Vielen Dank an "Miss Mon" und ihr Personal für den herzlichen und lächelnden Empfang während meines gesamten Aufenthalts, das Zimmer war großartig, die Atmosphäre ist familiär mit einfachen Leuten, wir fühlen uns überhaupt nicht in einem Hotel, sondern eher in einem Gästehaus mit? aufmerksamer Service, alles was ich liebe! Danke nochmal und weiter so! würde nichts verändern :)
