ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 79 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
Hotel Refund Policy
We will refund the full amount of
- a high-risk contact case.
- Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
- 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
- Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments.
- change date free of charge.
Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard Double Bed With Breakfast 25m²
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
Superior Twin Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
Superior Double Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
โรงแรมไอดีโอ ภูเก็ต ได้รับการออกแบบเพื่อรองรับทั้งนักเดินทางเพื่อธุรกิจและการพักผ่อน โดยตั้งอยู่อย่างเหมาะเจาะในในยาง ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากใจกลางเมืองเพียง 32 กม. ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวและกิจกรรมต่างๆ ของเมือง โรงแรมทันสมัยแห่งนี้ตั้งอยู่ใกล้กับสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวยอดนิยมของเมือง เช่น Unique Art Collection หาดในยาง วัดมงคลวราราม โรงแรมภูเก็ตแห่งนี้ มีบริการที่สมบูรณ์แบบและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่จำเป็นอย่างครบครัน ฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, แม่บ้านทำความสะอาดรายวัน, ระบบความปลอดภัย 24 ชั่วโมง, แผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมง, เช็คอิน/เช็คเอาต์ด่วน เป็นเพียงส่วนหนึ่งของสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ท่านจะได้สัมผัสเมื่อเข้าพัก ห้องพักทุกห้องมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ใส่ใจเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ารู้สึกสบายที่ไม่มีใครเทียบ ท่านสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบรรยากาศที่ผ่อนคลายของสวนได้ตลอดทั้งวัน โรงแรมไอดีโอ ภูเก็ต เป็นจุดหมายปลายทางแห่งที่พักคุณภาพในจังหวัดภูเก็ต
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
- *Breakfast included
- *ฟรี มินิบาร์ น้ำ กาแฟและชาในห้องพัก (ทุกวัน)
- *internet TV , Netflix available
- *จักรยานฟรี (ขึ้นอยู่กับห้องว่าง)
- *ฟรีหน้ากากอนามัยและสเปรย์แอลกอฮอล์ในห้องพัก in
- *Clean room daily
- *Pick-up Service From The Airport included
คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 8 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ตดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.2 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Not a lot of things to visited close around
a place to go, if you want be peacefull, quiet and far from the busy tourists places. Close to the beach.
5.0 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Lovely and helpful staff
- Free bicycles to borrow
- Quiet place
- Close to the Sea
- Close to supermarkets
Ideo Phuket is a very nice, clean hotel. It is quiet, close to the Sea, food shops and supermarkets. The manager and the whole staff are very helpful and friendly. I can highly recommend staying here during Phuket Sandbox.
4.6 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Service
- Responding time
- Cleaning
- Position
- Staff)
I felt really home .
Since I booked they help me with everything by Wa and even for pcr and other technical thing !
Position is great and the beach is super !!!
4.9 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Workers were very professional
- 従業員がとても良い
- Rooms clean and modern
- 部屋は清潔でモダン
- Super close to the beach
- 海にとても近い
- Cheap and delicious food nearby
- 近場の食事は安くて美味しい
- Smart TV in the room
- インターネットテレビがある
- Quiet area
- 静かなエリア
- Staff speaks English
- 英語が話せるスタッフ
- For one day, the internet was spotty
- 一日だけ、インターネットが繋がりにくかった
First off, the staff is great. They respond super quick and are genuinely friendly. The beds are comfortable, the rooms are bright and well decorated, the area is quiet and the rooms had smart TVs. There are two beaches nearby, Nai Yang beach is a five minute walk from the hotel and Nai Thon beach is 10 min drive. Food is easily accessible from the hotel. Food carts, European food, bakery, and outdoor market all within a 10 minute walk. When we wanted to do some exploring, the hotel arranged for to scooters to be brought to us. My wife and I will definitely be going back.
ここのスタッフはとても素晴らしい人たちです。彼らは非常に迅速に対応してくれて、とてもフレンドリーです。 ベッドは快適で、部屋も明るく清潔で、周りも静かです。インターネットが使えるテレビもあります。近くには2つのビーチがあり、ナイヤンビーチはホテルから徒歩5分、ナイトンビーチはバイクで10分です。食事処はホテルから簡単にアクセスできます。 フードカート、ヨーロッパ料理、ベーカリー、市場はすべて徒歩10分圏内にあります。バイクを借りる際、ホテルが全て手配してくれました。是非また利用したい素敵なホテルです。
4.7 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants.
- Wifi ok for TV but lagged for video conferencing. The staff upgraded their modem while we were there and we did notice slight improvements. My AIS data plan helped as a back up.
When we return to Phuket, Ideo will be the first place we book. Great prices for budget travelers with new modern room designs. Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants. Helped acquire rental motorcycle and answered all questions about transportation to Koh Samui. Hotel restaurant was temporarily closed due to Covid, however I rated 5 stars because they offered a phone call service for food delivery from local great restaurants.
Thank You Ideo Phuket!
J&J
4.8 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Super friendly and helpful staff
- Rooms cleaned every day
- Hoo Lek is a very good dog
- Able to extend stay easily
- Great view from room
- Easy to walk to the beach and shops
- Great value for money
- Room is clean and modern
- Good appliances - AC, kettle, microwave
- Complimentary coffee and tea
- Spacious room with desk and bench
- Umbrellas, beach mats, towels available
- Staff organized COVID checks for us
- Good laundry service
- Close to the airport
- Sometimes wifi cut out, but not very often
We loved our stay at Ideo! The staff is so friendly, the room is so nice, and it's near the beach, walking trails, restaurants, and shops. The room is spacious and clean with good, working appliances and a beautiful view of the garden. If we are ever back in Phuket we will definitely stay here again!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานบริการดี
- โปร่งโล่งสบายสุดๆ
- ทำเลเยี่ยม
ทำเลเยี่ยมมีคนอยู่ไม่กี่คน ขอบคุณมากสำหรับพนักงานที่เอาใจใส่และห้องพักสะอาด! รักสิ่งนี้!!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานที่อบอุ่น บริการเอาอกเอาใจ รอยยิ้มสดใส :)
- ไม่มีอะไรจะพูดในแง่ลบ ทุกอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ!
ขอบคุณ "นางสาวจันทร์" และพนักงานของเธอสำหรับการต้อนรับที่อบอุ่นและยิ้มแย้มตลอดการเข้าพักของฉัน ห้องพักเยี่ยมมาก บรรยากาศเป็นครอบครัวที่มีคนเรียบง่าย เราไม่รู้สึกเลยในโรงแรม แต่มากกว่าในเกสต์เฮาส์ด้วย บริการที่เอาใจใส่ ทุกสิ่งที่ฉันชอบ! ขอบคุณอีกครั้งและติดตามต่อไป! จะไม่เปลี่ยนแปลงอะไร :)