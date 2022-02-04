PHUKET TEST & GO

ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
คะแนนจาก
431
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Ideo Phuket Hotel - Image 0
Ideo Phuket Hotel - Image 1
Ideo Phuket Hotel - Image 2
Ideo Phuket Hotel - Image 3
Ideo Phuket Hotel - Image 4
Ideo Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+37 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก
8 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 79 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

We will refund the full amount of

  • a high-risk contact case.
  • Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
  • 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
  • Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments.
  • change date free of charge.

Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Standard Double Bed With Breakfast 25
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Superior Twin Bed With Breakfast 30
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Superior Double Bed With Breakfast 30
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

โรงแรมไอดีโอ ภูเก็ต ได้รับการออกแบบเพื่อรองรับทั้งนักเดินทางเพื่อธุรกิจและการพักผ่อน โดยตั้งอยู่อย่างเหมาะเจาะในในยาง ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากใจกลางเมืองเพียง 32 กม. ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวและกิจกรรมต่างๆ ของเมือง โรงแรมทันสมัยแห่งนี้ตั้งอยู่ใกล้กับสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวยอดนิยมของเมือง เช่น Unique Art Collection หาดในยาง วัดมงคลวราราม โรงแรมภูเก็ตแห่งนี้ มีบริการที่สมบูรณ์แบบและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่จำเป็นอย่างครบครัน ฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, แม่บ้านทำความสะอาดรายวัน, ระบบความปลอดภัย 24 ชั่วโมง, แผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมง, เช็คอิน/เช็คเอาต์ด่วน เป็นเพียงส่วนหนึ่งของสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ท่านจะได้สัมผัสเมื่อเข้าพัก ห้องพักทุกห้องมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ใส่ใจเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ารู้สึกสบายที่ไม่มีใครเทียบ ท่านสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบรรยากาศที่ผ่อนคลายของสวนได้ตลอดทั้งวัน โรงแรมไอดีโอ ภูเก็ต เป็นจุดหมายปลายทางแห่งที่พักคุณภาพในจังหวัดภูเก็ต

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
  • *Breakfast included
  • *ฟรี มินิบาร์ น้ำ กาแฟและชาในห้องพัก (ทุกวัน)
  • *internet TV , Netflix available
  • *จักรยานฟรี (ขึ้นอยู่กับห้องว่าง)
  • *ฟรีหน้ากากอนามัยและสเปรย์แอลกอฮอล์ในห้องพัก in
  • *Clean room daily
  • *Pick-up Service From The Airport included
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 8 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
7
ดีมาก
1
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇫🇷VIGNET laurent

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/01/2022
4.2 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
แง่บวก     
  • kindness staff
เชิงลบ
  • Not a lot of things to visited close around

a place to go, if you want be peacefull, quiet and far from the busy tourists places. Close to the beach.

🇩🇪Dolores Schuetz

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/10/2021
5.0 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
แง่บวก     
  • Lovely and helpful staff
  • Free bicycles to borrow
  • Quiet place
  • Close to the Sea
  • Close to supermarkets
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

Ideo Phuket is a very nice, clean hotel. It is quiet, close to the Sea, food shops and supermarkets. The manager and the whole staff are very helpful and friendly. I can highly recommend staying here during Phuket Sandbox.

🇮🇹Torricelli Alessandro

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/10/2021
4.6 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก     
  • Service
  • Responding time
  • Cleaning
  • Position
  • Staff)
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing Negative!!!!

I felt really home . Since I booked they help me with everything by Wa and even for pcr and other technical thing ! Position is great and the beach is super !!!

🇺🇸Julian Salcido

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/09/2021
4.9 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก     
  • Workers were very professional
  • 従業員がとても良い
  • Rooms clean and modern
  • 部屋は清潔でモダン
  • Super close to the beach
  • 海にとても近い
  • Cheap and delicious food nearby
  • 近場の食事は安くて美味しい
  • Smart TV in the room
  • インターネットテレビがある
  • Quiet area
  • 静かなエリア
  • Staff speaks English
  • 英語が話せるスタッフ
เชิงลบ
  • For one day, the internet was spotty
  • 一日だけ、インターネットが繋がりにくかった

First off, the staff is great. They respond super quick and are genuinely friendly. The beds are comfortable, the rooms are bright and well decorated, the area is quiet and the rooms had smart TVs. There are two beaches nearby, Nai Yang beach is a five minute walk from the hotel and Nai Thon beach is 10 min drive. Food is easily accessible from the hotel. Food carts, European food, bakery, and outdoor market all within a 10 minute walk. When we wanted to do some exploring, the hotel arranged for to scooters to be brought to us. My wife and I will definitely be going back. ここのスタッフはとても素晴らしい人たちです。彼らは非常に迅速に対応してくれて、とてもフレンドリーです。 ベッドは快適で、部屋も明るく清潔で、周りも静かです。インターネットが使えるテレビもあります。近くには2つのビーチがあり、ナイヤンビーチはホテルから徒歩5分、ナイトンビーチはバイクで10分です。食事処はホテルから簡単にアクセスできます。 フードカート、ヨーロッパ料理、ベーカリー、市場はすべて徒歩10分圏内にあります。バイクを借りる際、ホテルが全て手配してくれました。是非また利用したい素敵なホテルです。

🇺🇸Jerrod & Jessica

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/09/2021
4.7 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก     
  • Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants.
เชิงลบ
  • Wifi ok for TV but lagged for video conferencing. The staff upgraded their modem while we were there and we did notice slight improvements. My AIS data plan helped as a back up.

When we return to Phuket, Ideo will be the first place we book. Great prices for budget travelers with new modern room designs. Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants. Helped acquire rental motorcycle and answered all questions about transportation to Koh Samui. Hotel restaurant was temporarily closed due to Covid, however I rated 5 stars because they offered a phone call service for food delivery from local great restaurants.

Thank You Ideo Phuket! J&J

🇺🇸Aubrey Alamshah

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/07/2021
4.8 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก     
  • Super friendly and helpful staff
  • Rooms cleaned every day
  • Hoo Lek is a very good dog
  • Able to extend stay easily
  • Great view from room
  • Easy to walk to the beach and shops
  • Great value for money
  • Room is clean and modern
  • Good appliances - AC, kettle, microwave
  • Complimentary coffee and tea
  • Spacious room with desk and bench
  • Umbrellas, beach mats, towels available
  • Staff organized COVID checks for us
  • Good laundry service
  • Close to the airport
เชิงลบ
  • Sometimes wifi cut out, but not very often

We loved our stay at Ideo! The staff is so friendly, the room is so nice, and it's near the beach, walking trails, restaurants, and shops. The room is spacious and clean with good, working appliances and a beautiful view of the garden. If we are ever back in Phuket we will definitely stay here again!

🇺🇸Madelyn Barry

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/07/2021
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานบริการดี
  • โปร่งโล่งสบายสุดๆ
  • ทำเลเยี่ยม
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มี

ทำเลเยี่ยมมีคนอยู่ไม่กี่คน ขอบคุณมากสำหรับพนักงานที่เอาใจใส่และห้องพักสะอาด! รักสิ่งนี้!!

🇫🇷Sebastien Julliard

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 17/07/2021
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานที่อบอุ่น บริการเอาอกเอาใจ รอยยิ้มสดใส :)
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีอะไรจะพูดในแง่ลบ ทุกอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ!

ขอบคุณ "นางสาวจันทร์" และพนักงานของเธอสำหรับการต้อนรับที่อบอุ่นและยิ้มแย้มตลอดการเข้าพักของฉัน ห้องพักเยี่ยมมาก บรรยากาศเป็นครอบครัวที่มีคนเรียบง่าย เราไม่รู้สึกเลยในโรงแรม แต่มากกว่าในเกสต์เฮาส์ด้วย บริการที่เอาใจใส่ ทุกสิ่งที่ฉันชอบ! ขอบคุณอีกครั้งและติดตามต่อไป! จะไม่เปลี่ยนแปลงอะไร :)

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

113 Moo.5, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

