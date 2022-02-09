CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2
通过
2527条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel - Image 0
Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel - Image 1
Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel - Image 2
Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel - Image 3
Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel - Image 4
Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel - Image 5
+31 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This hotel offers views of the Mae Ping River and Doi Suthep Mountain, just a 5-minute drive from Chiang Mai City’s famous Night Bazaar and temples. It houses 4 dining options and an outdoor pool. Free shuttle service to Night Bazaar and Weekend Walking Streets.

Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel’s spacious rooms feature a seating area. They include flat-screen TV with cable channels and tea/coffee making facilities. Offering a modern décor, the private bathrooms come with a bathtub.

Holiday Inn is a 10-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport and is within a 30-minute drive of 5 golf clubs, including Chiangmai Lamphun Golf Club. Borsang Village is 10 km away.

Guests can relax in the sauna or exercise in the gym. Other facilities include a business centre and a tour desk. Room service is also provided.

Serving Thai and international favourites, River Terrace offers a choice of indoor or outdoor dining. China Palace features Dim Sum menu and Shabu Shabu buffet.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

318/1 Chiangmai-Lamphun Road,T.Watekate, A.Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU