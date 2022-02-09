CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2

2527レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This hotel offers views of the Mae Ping River and Doi Suthep Mountain, just a 5-minute drive from Chiang Mai City’s famous Night Bazaar and temples. It houses 4 dining options and an outdoor pool. Free shuttle service to Night Bazaar and Weekend Walking Streets.

Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel’s spacious rooms feature a seating area. They include flat-screen TV with cable channels and tea/coffee making facilities. Offering a modern décor, the private bathrooms come with a bathtub.

Holiday Inn is a 10-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport and is within a 30-minute drive of 5 golf clubs, including Chiangmai Lamphun Golf Club. Borsang Village is 10 km away.

Guests can relax in the sauna or exercise in the gym. Other facilities include a business centre and a tour desk. Room service is also provided.

Serving Thai and international favourites, River Terrace offers a choice of indoor or outdoor dining. China Palace features Dim Sum menu and Shabu Shabu buffet.

住所/地図

318/1 Chiangmai-Lamphun Road,T.Watekate, A.Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

