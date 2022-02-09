CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2
Bewertung mit
2527 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
This hotel offers views of the Mae Ping River and Doi Suthep Mountain, just a 5-minute drive from Chiang Mai City’s famous Night Bazaar and temples. It houses 4 dining options and an outdoor pool. Free shuttle service to Night Bazaar and Weekend Walking Streets.

Holiday Inn Chiangmai Hotel’s spacious rooms feature a seating area. They include flat-screen TV with cable channels and tea/coffee making facilities. Offering a modern décor, the private bathrooms come with a bathtub.

Holiday Inn is a 10-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport and is within a 30-minute drive of 5 golf clubs, including Chiangmai Lamphun Golf Club. Borsang Village is 10 km away.

Guests can relax in the sauna or exercise in the gym. Other facilities include a business centre and a tour desk. Room service is also provided.

Serving Thai and international favourites, River Terrace offers a choice of indoor or outdoor dining. China Palace features Dim Sum menu and Shabu Shabu buffet.

318/1 Chiangmai-Lamphun Road,T.Watekate, A.Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

