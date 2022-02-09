KRABI TEST & GO

迪瓦纳甲米度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8
通过
204条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Deevana Krabi Resort - Image 0
Deevana Krabi Resort - Image 1
Deevana Krabi Resort - Image 2
Deevana Krabi Resort - Image 3
Deevana Krabi Resort - Image 4
Deevana Krabi Resort - Image 5
+19 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Deevana Krabi Resort 坐落在奥南的中心地带，是游览甲米的理想下榻之地。距离市中心仅 25 公里，30 分钟内即可抵达机场。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Deevana Krabi Resort酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、行李寄存等现场设施。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。部分客房配有液晶电视/等离子电视、衣架、壁炉、免费迎宾饮品、拖鞋。您可以全天享受健身中心、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务和花园的轻松氛围。在 Deevana Krabi 度假村享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是迪瓦纳甲米度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 迪瓦纳甲米度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

90 Moo. 3, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

