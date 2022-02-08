PATTAYA TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 34最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にBoutique Paradise Hotel 直接連絡し、 Boutique Paradise Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

Booking requests for Boutique Paradise Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancellation will be incur a 50% charge of the total price from your booking
  • Amendments of booking are subject to room availability and will incur handling fee of 10% charge
  • Failure to arrive at the hotel will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given
  • 72hrs prior to the check-in date: all bookings cannot be cancelled or changed except for the below issues only: Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delay approval); 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive; Flight cancelled/postponed.
  • All cancellation and amendment are only effective when we have confirmed.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Boutique Paradise Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Royal Theatre Cinema, Jacquard Bespoke Tailoring, Thaiwat City Walk give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, car park, room service, family room, restaurant. Boutique Paradise Hotel is home to 99 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar, television. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Boutique Paradise Hotel.

