BlueSotel 甲米 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

BlueSotel Krabi 酒店位于甲米的奥南地区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 BlueSotel Krabi 酒店提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的便利设施，让旅客振奋精神。酒店的客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、邮政服务、出租车服务等现场设施。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多客房甚至提供液晶电视/等离子屏幕、清洁产品、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水，以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店提供各种一流的娱乐设施，包括室外游泳池、SPA、按摩、游泳池（儿童）。无论您的旅行目的是什么，BlueSotel Krabi 都是您在甲米逗留的绝佳选择。