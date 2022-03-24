BlueSotel Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Ideal for fun and relaxation, BlueSotel Krabi is located in the Ao Nang area of Krabi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. BlueSotel Krabi offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Whatever your purpose of visit, BlueSotel Krabi is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.