阿普萨拉海滨度假村及别墅 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

这家度假村坐落在泰国攀牙府考拉克 (Khao-Lak) 的白色沙滩上，是您一生难忘的完美背景。一旦您踏上 Apsara 海滨度假村及别墅 (SHA Plus+) 的场地，您就会清楚地了解为什么攀牙会声名鹊起，以及为什么它被选为经典詹姆斯邦德电影的取景地。海水清澈见底，从海中突出的岩层确实引人注目，使这里成为绝望的浪漫主义者的最爱。家庭也将在这里感到宾至如归，因为现场的儿童俱乐部将让孩子们享受各种活动，而爸爸妈妈则可以放松身心。预订阿普萨拉海滨度假别墅 (SHA Plus+) 很简单，只需在我们安全的在线预订表格中输入您的旅行日期。