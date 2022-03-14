アプサラビーチフロントリゾート＆ヴィラ - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
タイのパンガー県にあるカオラックの砂浜の白いビーチに位置するこのリゾートは、一生の思い出にぴったりの背景を提供します。アプサラビーチフロントリゾート＆ヴィラ（SHA Plus +）の敷地に足を踏み入れると、パンガーがなぜ大きな名声を得たのか、そしてなぜそれが古典的なジェームズボンド映画のロケ地として選ばれたのかが十分に明らかになります。水は透き通っており、海から突き出た岩層は確かに印象的で、このプロパティは絶望的なロマン派のお気に入りになっています。敷地内のキッズクラブでは、ママとパパがリラックスしてリラックスしながら、さまざまなアクティビティで子供たちを楽しませてくれるので、家族もここでくつろげます。アプサラビーチフロントリゾート＆ヴィラ（SHA Plus +）は簡単に予約できます。安全なオンライン予約フォームに旅行日を入力するだけです。