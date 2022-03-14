압사라 비치프런트 리조트 & 빌라 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
태국 팡아(Phang-Nga) 지방 카오락(Khao-Lak)의 백사장에 위치한 이 리조트는 평생 잊지 못할 추억을 선사할 완벽한 배경을 제공합니다. Apsara Beachfront Resort & Villa(SHA Plus+) 부지에 발을 들여놓으면 Phang-Nga가 왜 큰 명성을 얻었는지, 왜 고전 제임스 본드 영화의 촬영지로 선택되었는지 명확하게 알 수 있습니다. 물은 수정처럼 맑고 바다 밖으로 돌출된 암석은 정말 인상적이어서 희망이 없는 낭만적인 사람들에게 이 숙박 시설을 선호합니다. 현장 키즈 클럽에서 엄마와 아빠가 긴장을 풀고 휴식을 취하는 동안 다양한 활동으로 아이들을 즐겁게 해주기 때문에 가족들도 집과 같은 편안함을 느낄 수 있습니다. Apsara Beachfront Resort & Villa(SHA Plus+)는 간편하게 예약할 수 있습니다. 보안 온라인 예약 양식에 여행 날짜를 입력하기만 하면 됩니다.