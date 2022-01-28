Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 49 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Kasemraj Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:
Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass
Secure payment, and document collection
Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval
Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts
Hotel Refund Policy
FREE Unlimited MODIFICATION is required to be notified to the hotel by email at least 24 hours prior to arrival date.
FREE cancellation is required to be notified to the hotel by email within 24 hrs. prior to arrival date. All the refunds are subject to 500 THB handling fee deducted from your full amount.
In the event that the result of COVID-19 testing during a stay at the hotel is positive Detected as having an infection), the room charge will not be refundable.
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Überlegen 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Außenanlagen
- Schwimmbad
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe River View mit Balkon 28m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,990 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Yoga Matte
Für Reisende, die die Sehenswürdigkeiten und Klänge Bangkoks genießen möchten, ist CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE die perfekte Wahl. Das nur 28 km entfernte 4-Sterne-Hotel ist vom Flughafen aus leicht zu erreichen. Mit seiner günstigen Lage bietet die Unterkunft einen einfachen Zugang zu den wichtigsten Zielen der Stadt.
Profitieren Sie von einer Fülle von unvergleichlichen Dienstleistungen und Annehmlichkeiten in dieser Unterkunft in Bangkok. Diese Unterkunft bietet zahlreiche Einrichtungen vor Ort, um auch die anspruchsvollsten Gäste zufrieden zu stellen.
Die Gäste können aus 50 Zimmern wählen, die alle eine Atmosphäre der völligen Ruhe und Harmonie ausstrahlen. Das Anwesen bietet fantastische Einrichtungen, einschließlich eines Außenpools, damit Sie sich nach einem ereignisreichen Tag in der Stadt entspannen können. Was auch immer Ihr Grund für einen Besuch in Bangkok ist, CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE ist der perfekte Ort für einen aufregenden und aufregenden Kurzurlaub.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- 3 Mahlzeiten pro Tag mit thailändischer und westlicher Küche zur Auswahl
- 1 Covid test (2 tests for 7 and 10 Days package)
- Airport transfer
- Kostenloses Highspeed-WLAN
- Entspannen Sie nach dem ersten Covid-Test 1 Stunde pro Tag am Pool auf dem Dach
- Minibar Kühlschrank
- Kostenlose Flaschen Wasser (unbegrenzt)
- HDMI-Kabel an Fernseher angeschlossen
- Badezimmer Annehmlichkeiten
Ergebnis
4.1/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 26 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Casa Vimaya Bangkok
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Casa Vimaya BangkokSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
2.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Nett, aber gleichzeitig etwas uninteressiert , Zimmer waren sauber und auch ausreichend Groß , Test wurde als schnell Test mit Extra Zahlung geordert , war sehr schnell und zeitnah , hat problemlos geklappt . Ergebnis nach etwa 3 Stunden . Pool war ok aber nix besonderes .
- Balkon kann man so eigentlich nicht bezeichnen , kleiner Vorsprung passt eher . WLan langsam , Essen eine Katastrophe , Kalt ,in Plastik abgepackt wurde einfach hingestellt und war nicht das was man bestellt hat . Allers fertig abgepackt , im Hotel gibt es auch nix anderes . So ein schönes Frühstücksrestaurant am River und nix wird angeboten dort . Angestellte sind ziemlich desinteressiert , man hat ja schließlich alles schon bezahlt und mehr holen lohnt sich nicht . Fahrt wurde privat angefordert ( nicht mit mehreren Gästen ) kostet extra 1000 thb
Preis Leistung ist nicht gerechtfertigt . Ansonsten ok . Mit etwas anstrengung und mehr Service wäre es um längen besser
4.6 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Quick test result, friendly helpful staff.
- No negatives that I can think of.
All Good, would use again. Airport pick up fine. Food ok for quarantine food, they even gave me extra which saved me ordering a grab. They got me things from 7-11 too. First thing the next morning I had my negative test result.
1.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
PositivNegative
- health hazard
- inedible food
the room was a health hazard with broken flooring and cigarettes/buds left in the balcony. This is a SHA approved hotel, so did not meet the standard. Part of the package included 3 meals - but food was inedible (food was rotten, and meat left out in the heat which caused a terrible smell). All of this made it difficult with a 8 year old child.
3.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
PositivNegative
- Staff communication
- No fresh towels
- No room cleaning
Hotel was good, but ... as we stayed there 3 nights, they did not clean the room every day and no fresh towels. We had to ask ourselves.
3.6 Superior
PositivNegative
Room ok - exept for sewage smell. When I left hotel the test result could not apply in the Morchang app - and still haven’t
3.7 Superior
PositivNegative
Transfer from airport OK.Hotel reception
Very kind and cooperative.The hotel has
a lift.I would recommend
4.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Everything well organised from the picking up at the airport to the PCR test to checking out.
- Nothing negative, all good
Everything went well despite the worries about stories you hear about scamming. The hotel was good, staff were more than helpful. The whole process was well organised. Thanks to all the staff.
2.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Friendly Staff
- Balcony view was great
- Large Bathroom
- Great air conditioning
- Could stay in the same room with my wife
- Little to no covid precautions
- Left us to mingle in the lobby with others waiting for test
- No food choice, and the food wasn't great.
- Didn't receive lunch at all
- Booked for 7 day quarantine and was kicked out on day two after a negative test.
- Took over two weeks to get a refund for the week I paid for.
- Communication was bad. Ignored my emails and line messages.
We arrived in Thailand right as the quarantine rules were changing so we planned on still needed to quarantine for 7 days. Since we are vaccinated and tested negative on day 1 they all of a sudden treated us as Test-and-go and told us to leave the hotel. Seeing as the ASQ booking is very expensive compared to a regular hotel we left with the promise of a refund for our remaining days. They also didn't provide us a second test for the week or make us register in MorChana or anything.
It took two weeks to receive the refund, after they ghosted me.
It is one of the cheaper ASQ hotels, and you get what you pay for. I was sad that my experience didn't reflect the previous excellent reviews I read about this hotel.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Lovely staff. Very helpful and responsive. Easy check in and check out. Good location for a quick getaway south of Bangkok once you are free to go. Very professional testing and results procedure.
- Food was awful. But that's not uncommon in ASQ and tolerable for one night.
It would be helpful if staff explained everything at check-in. E.g. what time is test, how to choose the menu, etc. But it all worked out in the end.
3.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Good wifi,
- fast check in,
- welcoming staff
- food Great
- Little bit hard bed for me
- No minibar with Juices or coke fanta etc when check in
Overall its ok, for 1 day test and go, but for more days ,hmmmm i would thinking about another bigger room ,but its not bad i will not say that
4.1 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- This was one of the only hotels that had an option for the test and go when we needed to book. They were very helpful and gave us all the documents we needed even before other hotels could organize themselves.
- This part of the city smells bad due to it being old and on the river. The room smell is very strong like the street.
We only stayed six hours, so it was ok. Otherwise the smell would have driven us crazy. They were very helpful most of the time, but at one point when I ordered grab, there was nobody at the desk to bring it to me so it just sat there until I went to get it myself. Not sure if I was allowed or not, but my drink was melting. The room is too small to stay for a long period of time.
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Easy airport pickup
- Good transport vehicle
- Good location
- A safe and well operated establishment
- Reasonable rates
- Enjoyable food daily
- Room facilities very good
- All room requirements were met
- Efficient and friendly staff
- On site nurse and Covid testing room
- Quick results service after test
- Balcony allows fresh air
- Room view is interesting and varied
- Wifi is most efficient
- Room service for any extra goods or supplies is efficient
- Meals are adequate for the stay
- Menu is varied
- Efficient check out
- Cannot offer any negatives seeing hotel offers such good value.
My wife and I were required to spend 7 days in a quarantine hotel. We are pleased we chose C.V. it provided great value and our stay was more than bearable considering the regulations.
5.0 Superior
Positiv
- Great thai cook !!!
- You can choose your menu !
- Hôtel is brand new (2021)
- Room very clean & confortable
- Balcony in front of river +++
- They take good care
Amazing experience. Especially because you can choose the food and the chef is so good 🌟🌟🌟… they also have vegan and fish alternatives. 👍 everyday food miracle ;)
I enjoyed looking at the fishes in the river from the balcony, the view is nice.
I recommend this place to all my friend and will come back next time.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Bright, airy room
- Balcony
- WiFi
- Huge comfy bed
- Separate chair and table
- Unlimited water
- Treadmill hire
- Lots of sockets
- Outside deliveries allowed
- 2 portions of fresh fruit daily
- Quiet
I had a comfortable stay and the time whizzed by. It was great to stand out on the balcony and watch the world go by.
The room is like the pictures. It's not huge but it feels spacious and airy as it's bright, The Wi-Fi is very good and I used the hdmi cable supplied to stream. I also attached a USB cable to the TV. There are some English and other European channels channels... news, films. I hired a treadmill and used it everyday. This was great. Food was mostly good, some meals very good and all edible. Portion sizes are not big except for rice dishes...you get lots of rice! There are always thai and western options. The fresh fruit twice daily was nice plus a cookie or cake with lunch. The hotel staff placed an order at 7/11 for me for snacks and I was able to order in from Gourmet Market and Family Mart using grab /food panda apps myself. The bathroom is nice and the shower was hot and powerful. You have 3 pcr tests and this is the only time that you leave your room. Quarantine isn't fun for anyone but if I had to do it again I would definitely stay here. The staff are friendly and helpful.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Große Fenster und Glasschiebetüren auf den kleinen Balkon, so dass der Zugang einfach war und eine ziemlich weite Aussicht zur Verfügung stand.
- Badewanne von guter Größe.
- Krankenschwestern klar mit Anweisungen zu Zeitüberprüfungen und Tests.
- Stabiles und schnelles Internet.
- Die Essenslieferung war durchweg pünktlich.
- Die Bestellung von 7-11 war einfach und schnell.
- Viel heißes Wasser.
- Yogamatte und Hanteln werden auf Anfrage geliefert.
- Bekam nur auf Anfrage frische Bettwäsche oder Handtücher und sie sagten ok und dann kam nichts, bis weitere Anfragen gestellt wurden.
- "Riverview" ist eigentlich nur ein verschmutzter Klong.
- Balkon nicht breit genug, um bequem zu sitzen, aber draußen zu stehen war schön.
- Körperseife und Shampoo waren schrecklich, bringen Sie Ihre eigenen mit.
Für die Quarantäne war alles in Ordnung. Ein wenig Umstellen der Möbel ermöglichte es, genügend Platz zum Trainieren zu bekommen. Sie stellten einen Schwamm, Spülmittel und Waschmittel zur Verfügung, die alle sehr geschätzt wurden. Ich wünschte, es gäbe eine Möglichkeit, Nahrung / Wasser ohne so viel Plastik bereitzustellen, aber ich verstehe die Schwierigkeiten, die die Situation dafür verursacht. Ich würde dieses Hotel gerne Freunden oder der Familie empfehlen, wenn sie in Bangkok unter Quarantäne gestellt werden müssen.
4.3 Superior
Positiv
15 Nächte sind eine lange Zeit in einem kleinen Hotelzimmer, aber für 2 Personen bietet Casa Vimaya ein gutes Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis. Ich empfehle, ein Zimmer mit Balkon zum Kanal zu buchen, da es einen guten Blick auf die Tierwelt (Fische, Warane, Vögel usw.)
Das thailändische Essen ist ziemlich gut und das ausländische Essen ist in Ordnung, aber man kann gegen Aufpreis auch von einer Speisekarte bestellen und das fand ich ziemlich gut.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Essen (gut, dass ich mein Menü vorher auswählen konnte.
- Aussicht
- Balkon
- AC
- Keine Chance auszugehen
- Keine Reinigung
- Kleiner Raum
Obwohl ich während meines Aufenthalts kein einziges Mal ausgehen konnte, hat der Balkon einen großen Unterschied gemacht! Essen war gut!
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Sehr aufmerksamer Service
- Zimmer war geräumig und komfortabel
- 14 Tage sind viel zu lang
- Geimpft, 4x getestet, schwer verständlich, warum 16 Tage?
Hotel und Personal waren sehr gut. Ich würde den Besuchern jedoch empfehlen, zu warten, bis sie auf 7 oder 10 Tage reduziert sind, da 16 Tage fast unerträglich waren. Vielleicht sollten Regierungsbeamte 16 Tage selbst versuchen.
4.8 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
- Sehr schnelle und gute Antwort per E-Mail und Messenger.
- Das Essen war lecker und mehr als genug.
- Der Balkon machte meinen Aufenthalt viel einfacher.
Ich konnte den Fluss vom Balkon aus sehen. Der Balkon ist nach Osten ausgerichtet, daher ist es in Ordnung, den ganzen Tag auf dem Balkon zu bleiben.
5.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Sauberes, ruhiges Hotel mit Balkon (natürlich müssen Sie dafür bestellen und bezahlen). Ich bestellte das kontinentale Frühstück für jeden Morgen und das thailändische Essen zum Mittag- und Abendessen und IMO, das Essen war großartig.
- Sehr begrenzte englische TV-Auswahl, ABER das superschnelle Internet machte das wieder wett, sodass ich online sehen konnte, was ich wollte. Die A-Löcher über mir füttern die Tauben (nicht die Schuld des Hotels und sie haben sogar Plakate, die den Leuten sagen, dass sie das nicht tun sollen). Sie werden eine Menge Abfall von der Lebensmittellieferung bemerken - den Kunststoff - er sammelt sich sehr schnell an. Ich bin kein Baumhüter, aber die Menge an Plastikmüll, die ich 10 Tage lang erzeugt habe, war entmutigend.
Ich habe sie am 05.05.2021 bekommen und musste nur 10 Tage unter Quarantäne stellen. Wäre ich 12 Stunden später angekommen, hätte es 4 Tage und 13.000 Baht (meine 10-Tage-Rechnung war 35.000 Baht) angeheftet. Ihre 7-11-Politik ist großartig - sie zahlen nur 10% für alles, was Sie bestellen - was großartig ist, da andere Orte für jede Reise eine feste Gebühr (~ Baht 100) erheben. Wie ich bereits erwähnt habe, ist das thailändische Essen großartig. Das Mittag- und Abendessen war etwas, auf das man sich freuen konnte. Mitzubringende Dinge - Metall-Essgeschirr (ich habe vergessen, bis ich im Flugzeug war - also habe ich ein Set von Eva Air geklaut - sie waren klein, aber sie funktionierten viel besser als das Hotel mit Plastikgabel und Löffel - sie gaben kein Plastikmesser ). Das Essen wird höchstwahrscheinlich bei der Ankunft vor Ihrer Tür kalt sein - aber eine Mikrowelle hat dieses Problem behoben. Große Badewanne war ein Plus. ASQ ist erforderlich, aber seltsam, um sich daran zu gewöhnen. Bei Ihrer Ankunft sprechen Sie nur mit der Krankenschwester, während Ihre Taschen auf Ihr Zimmer gebracht werden. Nach der Krankenschwester liegt es an Ihrem Zimmer. Niemand in der Lobby. Ich verließ den Raum nur zweimal für meine COVID-Tests und am 10. letzten Tag, um zu gehen.