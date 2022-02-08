Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

The newly-opened Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak offers travelers a unique and tranquil beach getaway vacation. Located on the serene of Bangsak Beach. Inspired by Thailand’s riverside village, the beautiful beachfront GRAND MERCURE KHAO LAK BANGSAK resort set along the canal and surrounded by the traditional stylish Thai interior and exterior design and decoration such as your own jetty, wooden boat in the canal, beautiful painting of the beautiful beach morning glory flower and long tail boat. Indulge in a luxury of the authentic beauty of the Southern Thai culture in one of the all-new 195 rooms & suites with private terraces overlooking spectacular views of the canal, swimming pool, and tropical garden. This stylish Khao Lak resort has beach access, just a short walk across the bridge to the gorgeous Bangsak beach and the Andaman Sea, famous for its amazing sunsets.