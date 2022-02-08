Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 36m²
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 36m²
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47m²
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Suite 72m²
฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.
Sunshine Vista Hotel
