Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. このホテルは、 101最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にSunshine Vista Hotel 直接連絡し、 Sunshine Vista Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room 36 m² ฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 セブン-イレブン購入

バルコニー（フルアクセス）

バスタブ

フィットネスを許可

HDMIケーブル

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

未婚のカップル

利用可能な喫煙室

スイミングプール

ベジタリアンミール

作業スペース

ヨガマット 最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room 36 m² ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 セブン-イレブン購入

バルコニー（フルアクセス）

バスタブ

フィットネスを許可

HDMIケーブル

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

電子レンジ

未婚のカップル

利用可能な喫煙室

スイミングプール

ベジタリアンミール

作業スペース

ヨガマット 最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 セブン-イレブン購入

バルコニー（フルアクセス）

バスタブ

フィットネスを許可

HDMIケーブル

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

キッチン

電子レンジ

未婚のカップル

利用可能な喫煙室

スイミングプール

ベジタリアンミール

作業スペース

ヨガマット 最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants One Bedroom Suite 72 m² ฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 セブン-イレブン購入

バルコニー（フルアクセス）

バスタブ

コネクティングルーム

ファミリースイート

フィットネスを許可

HDMIケーブル

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

キッチン

電子レンジ

未婚のカップル

子供のための小額の料金

利用可能な喫煙室

スイミングプール

ベジタリアンミール

作業スペース

ヨガマット

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索